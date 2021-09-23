Shadow: Archery deer season is coming, but there's still time to prepare

The sun is rising through the cloudy eastern sky on this rainy morning, just a bit over a week before the arrival of Illinois archery deer season.

It's raining slowly and my ol' mare is glad to be inside her new stall rather than standing outside. At least that’s what I think she should be thinking. In reality, most horses would rather be outside in most any kind of weather than being cooped up inside There are exceptions to that, and I had a couple of those in years past. Just a few horses and a few dogs have sense enough to come in out of the rain.

Actually, the rain is probably good for the personal hygiene of the animals. It’s nature’s way of caring for them. I just gave Rosie a shampoo, shower and hairdo after one of our rides over at Wolf Creek Park just recently, so she’s pretty clean. Maybe not actually clean in our judgment, since a recently bathed horse will go out into the pasture and roll over in the dust and grass at the first opportunity. Again it’s just nature way. She really likes to be showered and have her mane combed. If I slow down with the curry comb, she will move over closer and lower her head to encourage me to continue.

Back on the subject of archery season: I hope you’re all ready, got all your stands and blinds checked out and have been monitoring your trail cameras regularly in anticipation of opening morning and the possibility of that big buck that’s still in velvet.

The early season is the best possibility to see the velvet bucks since they will soon be losing the antler covering that we call velvet. This is actually a covering of blood vessels that aids in the growth of the antlers. They will shed it naturally and rub some of it off on bushes and tree branches. Then they will start making their “rubs” on tree trunks and creating scrapes.

These are efforts to mark their territories in preparation for mating season. They make the scrapes by pawing away the ground cover of leaves and debris and then urinate into the “scrape” to mark it as theirs. Many times these scrapes will be located under overhanging tree branches where they can rub the scent glands around their heads, also marking their territory.

Archery season arrives on October 1 in Illinois, and this means the vegetation is still thick, as will be the insects. Some good odor-free insect repellent is a must in the early season. If you’re sitting up there batting at mosquitoes and sweat bees, it greatly reduces the probability of seeing your desired deer.

If you’re inclined to be allergic to poison ivy, beware since there seems to be a good crop this season. Just as most of the mast (nut) trees and fruit trees are bearing abundantly, also the weeds are prolific.

As the season approaches be sure to have proper permission to hunt the selected areas and be aware and considerate of other hunters. This is especially true of those hunting public land where the hunter population may change daily.

Be considerate of fences and gates on private property as well, and make sure the owner knows where you are at all times. The harvest season is in full swing — be sure to not block access points into fields, etc. If you block a field entry, you could find giant tire tread marks up across the hood of your favorite truck. These big tractors will go about anywhere due to their size.

Make sure your bow strings and other equipment are in good repair, checking cams and wheels on compound and crossbows. If you’re using conventional equipment that’s not as critical, but equipment failure on a compound or crossbow can be painful and expensive.

Go hunting and enjoy the great experiences and gifts that God has provided for our use.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

