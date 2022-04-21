Shadow: Armadillos are coming, and they're not pretty

It’s not bad enough that we’ve inherited all the other invasive species that someone, sometime thought were good ideas or would improve our wild outdoors, now we’ve got a newcomer.

Well, a relative newcomer at least — armadillos.

We’ve endured the bush honeysuckle, Asian carp, multiflora rose, kudzu, sparrows, autumn olive, henbit, Russian olive, and myriad other infestations but this newcomer has been coming our way for some time now.

Many of the southern and western states have had populations of armadillos for many years, including Missouri to our west. It was thought that maybe the Mississippi River was keeping the population in check since crossing the river was a bit of a problem for a possum with armor. Maybe that was controlling their invasion into our neighborhoods, or maybe it was something else.

Whatever the controlling factor was, it no longer seems to be effective. One was found here in my neighborhood some time back but we theorized that it may have climbed up into a semi trailer or something of that nature and hopped a ride here from our western neighbors.

Looks like we’re going to have to cope with the newcomers, just as we have with the other invasive species. It is speculated that the warmer climate conditions of the last few years also encourages the armadillos to expand their habitat ranges.

As is the case with all of the invasive plants and animals, they all seem to be a “negative” in respect to our native species. They invade the spaces occupied by the native plants and are usually detrimental to the animals by competing for food sources or by actually being predators upon the animals or their eggs and/or offspring.

Not all the invasive species are as ugly as are armadillos, however. Some of the plants are rather attractive. Not the case of this critter. He falls into the same category as the turkey buzzards. They may both seem acceptable at a distance, but upon closer inspection, they are pretty repulsive.

However, they may both have some redeeming qualities as they consume some of the trash found in nature that some other species find incompatible.

The nine-banded armadillo is the only one of many variations of the species that is found in the states. This name refers to the number of segments in the armor that protects the major portion of its upper body. When threatened, they will draw up into their shell or armor, thereby protecting most of their vulnerable parts.

Armadillos have sharp claws and rather dull teeth that have no enamel. Mostly they feed on insects and such but sometimes raid the eggs of the ground nesting birds. Lots of people refer to them as a “possum on the half-shell” since the body resemblance is apparent.

If located in our immediate area they should be avoided since they may carry leprosy. They are not a danger to us physically since they tend to feed at night and are pretty reclusive, but physical contact with them should be avoided.

Some sightings have been evident right here in east central Illinois and they seem to be getting more and more frequent. Our pets should be discouraged in contacting them for obvious reasons also. In some parts of the world the armadillo meat is eaten regularly, but I think I’ll stick to beef and fish.

Venture out into our natural environment and observe the changes in both the fauna and flora. Its very interesting and also good physical exercise.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

