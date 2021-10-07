Shadow: Be patient with fall foliage, tracking deer early in bow season

Here we are amidst the 2021 Illinois archery deer season and it seems to me that the foliage is thicker than normal.

This could be due to the presence of periodic rains throughout the summer in the areas that I hunt. The leaves are usually falling in great numbers when we start the October hunts, but only a few select trees are shedding their leaves in quantity at this time.

There’s probably some great philosopher that is predicting that this means a severe winter, and another one who predicts a mild one. Whatever the cause, it hampers our ability to see the numbers of deer that are normal.

The farmers are in the fields big time now and causing disturbances in the deer world. This causes more deer to be on or near the roadways as they relocate to areas of sanctuary. Deer-auto accidents always increase during this period and a slowdown is advisable.

Someone lost control of their vehicle and plowed a portion of my front yard again for the second time in just a number of days. I wonder if this was to avoid a deer. Looks like hitting the deer would have been preferable to the damage of dropping off the cliff in front of my place.

This was accident number 17 in my tally of vehicle accidents (to my memory) in or adjacent to my front yard. I guess that’s just the breaks of living on a big curve on a road that people like to drive fast on.

The yard damage doesn’t bother me much anymore. I just wish they would have the courtesy to apologize rather than leaving as fast as possible. The last two drivers left portions of their autos in the form of plastic parts and metal pieces. A neighbor advised me to put in parking meters, it happens so often lately.

Oh well, back to hunting. I had two bucks right under my stand one morning. One was a pretty eight-pointer and the other an ugly six. The eight-pointer was a nice-bodied buck, but his rack still had potential for growth. If he can survive another year or two, he will be real nice.

The six had less potential and would make freezer meat, but I didn’t want to use a buck tag this early in the year. It’s hard to tell what another year will bring. The six-pointer may shed his ugly rack and grow a beautiful one next year — who knows?

In the thick foliage, the deer are harder to see until they get right up close. I suspect there are many deer that travel close to our stands during this period that we never see or suspect. I’ve been seeing some nice fat does while out riding my horse, but have not had an opportunity to get close to one while hunting.

The thing to remember is it’s still early in the season and I’m confident that the leaves will still fall off as they usually do.

With the thick foliage and while hunting adjacent to crop fields, it’s very important to wait for the proper shot opportunities where little tracking and searching is necessary. They can be very difficult to locate since they can cover a large distance in only a few strides. If the shot is not correct, the blood trail may not be prevalent enough for tracking purposes.

It’s also advisable to wait awhile before pursuing a wounded deer, even if you feel the shot was good. Most of the time they will lay down and expire at the first opportunity, but if you follow too close, they will get up and move if they can.

On this second move, the blood trail may be almost non-existent due to clotting, etc. Wait a while and then stay on the trail rather than wandering off in random search patterns. I wish you good hunting and great successes.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

