Shadow: Caring for your whitetail deer harvest

The care for the harvest actually takes place even before you release an arrow. Since many fields are still full of crops, and the foliage in the woods is very thick this year, shots should be very selective. Tracking is tough in these conditions. If a deer runs out through a field of standing corn, tracking may be very hard. Waiting for a very selective shot into the “kill zone” is imperative to short tracking jobs.

Once the deer is harvested and assuming a short tracking job, the work starts. The deer should be field dressed (gutted) quickly and the body cavity propped open to start the cooling process.

The speedy and careful removal of the entrails is imperative since they contain contaminants that could cause poor taste in the venison. The digestive system contains strong elements that should not be allowed to contact the meat. Once the deer dies these elements begin to be absorbed back into the system. This is why speedy field dressing is important.