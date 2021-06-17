Shadow: Carolina rigs are a great way to catch summer bass

The Carolina Rig is certainly not a new technique for bass fishing, but is sometimes forgotten through the winter and with the more aggressive shallow-water bites of spring. It’s time to renew old acquaintances and catch some summer bass.

This rig became very popular a few years ago when some prominent tournament anglers let the secret slip out. It's a great way to cover a lot of water relatively fast and fish the depths more efficiently than can be done with more conventional lures. This is true because of your ability to stay in contact with the bottom and stay in the “strike zone” longer than crankbaits and other lures.

The basic Carolina Rig requires three knots to be tied and is a bit cumbersome at first. This causes some anglers to lose interest or get frustrated. Don’t give up so easily — it’s not hard, it just takes a bit of practice. Starting at the top, the rig consists of a large sinker, followed by a bead, then a swivel, then a leader, then the hook and lure. The fact that it is so effective makes tying all of this worth it.

In this short amount of space, I can only touch on the basics of the rig and it’s presentation. The general theory is that the sinker will make some noise, displace some water, and kick up some bottom materials, resulting in attracting bass, resulting in catching more and bigger bass.

This is especially true since many of these smarter and larger bass live in the depths and see lures less frequently than do the shallow water fish. Also, the summer season drives many of the fish into deeper water haunts in those areas having sufficient oxygen levels.

The sinker bumping along the bottom attracts a lot of fish. Since the crawdad is one of the prominent food sources for the bass, this all fits the pattern very nicely, doesn’t it? Some of the fish hit the lure that is trailing along at the end of the leader. Unfortunately some of them bite the sinker, resulting in a bite, but no fish.

One solution to the above is to use a more visible and attractive lure on the leader. I used a floating lizard a few days ago with much more success than the sinking ones that I had started with. This means that the lizard was floating up off of the bottom rather than slinking along behind the sinker. This puts the lure in the “line of sight” of the bass, as he is attracted by the sinker. This places two hooks available for the fish’s selection.

Speed and bottom composition play a big part in the “setup” of the rig. If the fish are aggressive, the rig can be fished faster. If they are finicky, sometimes it’s necessary to slow down. If the bottom is weed-covered, the length of the leader can be adjusted to cause the lure to float just above the weed-line. These are but a small portion of the variations that can be made to cause a good Carolina Rig to be more effective.

The size of the sinker is very important. The first priority is to stay in contact with the bottom. The depth and speed you’re fishing determines this. A one-ounce sinker is a good starting spot, and adjust from there. Keep in mind that the sinker is supposed to kick up some bottom silt, etc.

There are literally hundreds of other variations for the rig. Use a lighter line for the leader (lighter than your primary line) and it will result in fewer losses of the complete rigs. The lighter line will break, leaving the sinker, bead and swivel. This results in less time loss retying.

One quick innovation I’ve used for some years is to use a large jig in place of the sinker. This results in catching some of those sinker-biters that would normally be lost and simply doubles your chance of getting bit.

Try different soft plastic lures depending on the season and bottom structure or lake type. Some lakes prefer lizards and some prefer crawdads or tube baits. Touchdown worms are deadly for finicky fish also.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

