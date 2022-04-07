Shadow: Check out a horsemanship clinic for fun and to learn some new things

Last weekend I was blessed to again visit a horsemanship clinic at the Coyote Creek Tack and Stables near Sigel.

This clinic featured horsemanship and trail obstacle training. April Walk hosts several clinics each year for the enjoyment and training of riders from many areas. It’s amazing to watch the enjoyment and improvement in the participants as Matthew Jobe patiently works with each individual.

These clinics include horsemanship, trail obstacles, mounted shooting and more. They're held in both indoor and/or outdoor facilities, depending on the weather and facilities needed. Walk offers horseback riding lessons, guided trail rides, field trips, birthday parties with horses, horse boarding for short term and vacation, overnight layover facilities for horses. Plus owners can use RV hookups or rent the overnight room complete with two beds, bathroom, back patio and hot tub.

A renowned clinician, Jobe owns and operates the C-Bar-J Ranch in Windsor, Missouri, with his wife Angie. Jobe is a Missouri native and veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country with five overseas tours and earned numerous awards and medals. At their facilities, they board and train horses, provide riding lessons and teach clinics.

Jobe also has a small cow/calf operation and grazes contract cattle. He also runs an agri-tourism business in the foothills of Kansas called Flinthills Ranchin Adventures, where they take folks out on thousands of acres to gather, sort, drive and brand cattle. His specialty is working with horses and teaching people how to communicate with them. He is known for helping horses with their people problems. He says: “The horse knows way more about being a horse than I do. We must be still and listen to what the horse has to say.”

Cowboy mounted shooting

The fastest-growing equine sport these days is cowboy mounted shooting.

It's extremely popular with all ages and rider levels. The shoots normally take place in a large arena, where pylons topped with balloons are placed in various patterns around the space. The event is a timed procedure wherein the riders/shooters race around the pattern shooting the balloons using 45 caliber single action revolvers and blank black powder cartridges. Since there is no bullet, the black powder residue must break the balloon. The normal distance to the target must be short and varies with the target pattern selected.

Each rider uses two 45-caliber, single-action revolvers with each six-shot revolver having only five cartridges. The rider must shoot the first five balloons, switch guns and shoot the next five as fast as possible. There are penalties for misses and for dropping your gun, and for falling off your horse. Both the horse and the rider seem to totally enjoy this great sport.

Jobe has competed successfully in the sport of Cowboy Mounted Shooting and Extreme Cowboy Racing, earning several World, National, Regional and State titles.

Watch the Coyote Creek site on Facebook for upcoming events and enjoy some cowboy shooting exhibitions or other equine activities. Visit the Coyote Creek Tack shop, where over 80 saddles well as myriad tack and equine oriented items are offered. These are some fun and educational clinics at one of the finest facilities around.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

