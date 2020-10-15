Shadow: Circumstances determine which deer stand is best

Even when a deer hunter is fortunate enough to have several stands out in various locations, he always has some favorites.
The cause of the “favorite status” may be based on past successes or it may just be the fine view that it affords. It may also be that one is physically more comfortable than others. Lots of variables go into stand selection and unfortunately we do not always base the decision on good logical reasoning and input.
There are many variables that determine just which stand to pick for this next hunt. Here are just a few examples of what information you might use to pick the best one in the present circumstances.
Sometimes you can use all the right information, pick the right stand and it still doesn’t work out well. Just this week I went to one of my favorite areas and upon arrival found the farmer was cutting beans on the south end of the woods. No problem, I went to the opposite end of the area and settled into a secondary stand. In a few minutes the farmer on that end of the section pulled into the field and started his work. Just before the bugs and bean dust completely devoured me, I opted to go home for supper. Sometimes it just wasn’t meant to be.
Some stands are good morning stands and some are better in the late afternoons. Usually this is based on feeding, watering, and bedding patterns. Some stands are good on bright, sunny days and not so good on cloudy days. This may be because the travel patterns vary in order to keep that big buck more secluded on the sunny days.
Some stands are very good in the early fall when the crops are still in the fields and become unproductive when the crops are harvested. Since most farmers rotate crops from corn to beans, etc., this sometimes causes a stand to be good one year and not the next due to the dietary preference of the animals.
Stands can be good on a wet year and very unproductive on dry years since water is an absolute must and good availability to it changes things drastically. Obviously the opposite is true of some stands on dry years. Water and food controls most of the travels up until the mating season and then it all goes out the window.
Locations may be picked according to wind directions relative to the stands. This is probably one of the greatest priorities. If you’re upwind of the travel corridors, the probability of seeing anything except the “little dummies” is very small.
Lastly, some stands that may serve very well for firearm stands may not work at all for archery stands and vice-versa. Most of this is based on the distance of practical shots for each weapon. Think about all the variables and pick your stands well and success rates will improve.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
