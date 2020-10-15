Shadow: Circumstances determine which deer stand is best

Even when a deer hunter is fortunate enough to have several stands out in various locations, he always has some favorites.

The cause of the “favorite status” may be based on past successes or it may just be the fine view that it affords. It may also be that one is physically more comfortable than others. Lots of variables go into stand selection and unfortunately we do not always base the decision on good logical reasoning and input.

There are many variables that determine just which stand to pick for this next hunt. Here are just a few examples of what information you might use to pick the best one in the present circumstances.

Sometimes you can use all the right information, pick the right stand and it still doesn’t work out well. Just this week I went to one of my favorite areas and upon arrival found the farmer was cutting beans on the south end of the woods. No problem, I went to the opposite end of the area and settled into a secondary stand. In a few minutes the farmer on that end of the section pulled into the field and started his work. Just before the bugs and bean dust completely devoured me, I opted to go home for supper. Sometimes it just wasn’t meant to be.