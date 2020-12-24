Shadow: Conditions dictate a day's activities

I know I’m going to hear this anyway so I’ll just go ahead and put it in writing. There once was a day when the weather conditions didn’t affect my hunting, fishing or other outdoor activities but that day has come and gone.
I hope I haven’t become a “fair weather” sportsman but I certainly do find it easier to modify my activities according to the weather conditions. Such was the case a couple of days this past week.
I had been very busy outdoors, being involved in several projects including moving a calf loafing house and hauling some large hay bales, then cutting and splitting firewood into steel containers for drying.
I think I’ve got 46 full and split now. Selling firewood, along with the cutting and splitting, has become a source of good exercise for me the last few years and I actually enjoy the process.
The worst part for me was the process of bundling the wood and wrapping it with stretch plastic. This wasn’t as strenuous as running the chainsaw but for some reason I dislike this process and it made my shoulders hurt worse. (Old age) Consequently, I spent some hours designing an automated wood bundler. Time for shop work!
I made most of this new wood bundler from shop materials and “parts and pieces” that I scrounged up here and there. The good part of this was that it worked so well that I felt it necessary to go back and refine a couple of processes, installing better bearings and the like. A friend had provided me with a small DC motor with a speed controller with which I motorized the unit. Up until that point it was a hand-crank model. The point of this being that this process put me in the shop and out of the nasty weather.
Having completed most of the above process I decided it must be time to make another knife. I dug around a while and came up with a nice piece of scuffed stainless steel and a couple of decent railroad spikes.
Since it was cold in the shop this morning, I looked forward to firing up the forge and my power hammer. First, I cut out the shape of a modified Bowie knife from the stainless and ground and polished on it for a few hours. It was now looking like a knife instead of a piece of shop junk. I fabricated a walnut handle for it, applied epoxy and clamped it in place securely. At this point, I always have a tendency to have to inspect it in a while and mess up the epoxy drying process.
To make myself leave the stainless knife alone for drying, I started up the forge and began to forge out a railroad spike knife. I put a full twist on the handle and beat out the blade into that shape resembling a smaller hunting knife.
The old spike was pretty beat up and took lots of grinding and polishing to make it look presentable. It’s at the point now of being ready to heat treat the blade and finish out the polishing processes. I start out the grinding and shaping of the rough shape with a 40 grit pad and work all the way up thru the steps to a 2000 grit. The steps are in approximately 40 grit increments. It’s always tempting to skip a few steps and this results in starting over and more time involved.
The stainless knife has now dried, the handle has been profiled and brass pins installed for both security and appearance. I’ve sanded the handle and applied several coats of polycrylic and it’s looking pretty good. All that’s left now is some finish polishing on the buffer wheel and sharpening it.
I kinda enjoyed these nasty weather days and have a couple of products to show for it. But these finishing processes may have to wait a couple of days until I can get in some coyote hunting and maybe find a deer or two. The other positive aspect of this is that this is an easy way to stay within the confines of “social distancing” and enjoying it!