Shadow: Conditions dictate a day's activities

I know I’m going to hear this anyway so I’ll just go ahead and put it in writing. There once was a day when the weather conditions didn’t affect my hunting, fishing or other outdoor activities but that day has come and gone.

I hope I haven’t become a “fair weather” sportsman but I certainly do find it easier to modify my activities according to the weather conditions. Such was the case a couple of days this past week.

I had been very busy outdoors, being involved in several projects including moving a calf loafing house and hauling some large hay bales, then cutting and splitting firewood into steel containers for drying.

I think I’ve got 46 full and split now. Selling firewood, along with the cutting and splitting, has become a source of good exercise for me the last few years and I actually enjoy the process.

The worst part for me was the process of bundling the wood and wrapping it with stretch plastic. This wasn’t as strenuous as running the chainsaw but for some reason I dislike this process and it made my shoulders hurt worse. (Old age) Consequently, I spent some hours designing an automated wood bundler. Time for shop work!