Shadow: Construction, conditions and characteristics of crankbaits for spring bass

First, let’s think about the construction and materials. Originally, crankbaits were carved from wood individually, making each of them unique. Then came carving machines and later the plastic molding processes. Modernization of the manufacturing processes and materials made the variation almost endless. The sizes, shapes, and color variations are innumerable, but by diagnosing the conditions, you can solve the problem and reduce the selection to just a few.

To select your lure for early spring, think about where the fish are in the colder waters. Bass will almost always be adjacent to structure or objects. Structures are changes in the shoreline or bottom of the lake/pond/river. These include channels, drop-offs, points, etc. Objects are stumps, logs, brush-piles, docks and the like. If you can find structures at varying depths with objects on it, that may be a "honey-hole."

The first thing to decide is the depth that you wish to explore in search of the elusive green fish. Some electronics may help with this, but manual exploration (fishing) is still necessary.

