Shadow: Construction, conditions and characteristics of crankbaits for spring bass

Early spring bass fishing can be a frustrating experience, but it can also be a rewarding time.
It's also a time for learning and experimentation when is comes to the subject of differing lures and baits.
Since the water is still rather cold and the bass are still somewhat sluggish, it is necessary to entice that ol' bass into biting. Later in the year he will chase a lure down to eat it, but in the cold water conditions, it must be an easy catch or he simple will let it swim by.
One of my favorite and most productive lures for big spring bass is a crankbait. Not just any ol' crankbait will do, however. It must be the right size, shape, color and type. With that in mind, lets look at crankbaits in general and then their individual features.
Just what is a crankbait? By definition, it’s a lipped diving lure. But that doesn’t say enough. There are hundreds of manufacturers, variations, construction materials, colors and varied features of each. Kinda mind boggling when you look at the store displays, isn’t it?
It can be simplified considerably with a few easy rules.
First, let’s think about the construction and materials. Originally, crankbaits were carved from wood individually, making each of them unique. Then came carving machines and later the plastic molding processes. Modernization of the manufacturing processes and materials made the variation almost endless. The sizes, shapes, and color variations are innumerable, but by diagnosing the conditions, you can solve the problem and reduce the selection to just a few.
To select your lure for early spring, think about where the fish are in the colder waters. Bass will almost always be adjacent to structure or objects. Structures are changes in the shoreline or bottom of the lake/pond/river. These include channels, drop-offs, points, etc. Objects are stumps, logs, brush-piles, docks and the like. If you can find structures at varying depths with objects on it, that may be a "honey-hole."
The first thing to decide is the depth that you wish to explore in search of the elusive green fish. Some electronics may help with this, but manual exploration (fishing) is still necessary.
If you’ve found a creek channel or point drop that you wish to explore, the crankbait selection should be one that will dive a bit deeper than the depth of that spot. Crankbaits should come in contact with the bottom and the objects for the best experience. It is this bumping and erratic contact that elicits the strike in many instances.
Next, considering that the bass is probably a bit reluctant to chase the lure much, pick a slower moving model. A large crankbait that will displace more water looks like a more productive meal to the bass than the diminished chances of catching a smaller, fast-moving model. It’s simply more return for less expended energy.
Pick natural colors for clearer water and chartreuse type colors for more stained water.
How do you pick the lure? Consider the construction characteristics. The lip size and its mounting angle on the front of the lure determine the depth that the lure will dive to. Also, the length of your cast and your line diameter affects this.
Some experimentation is needed to match the combination of these items to your need. The larger lip and more severe angle of the lip means more depth. Smaller lures, smaller lips and less angles means shallower running baits.
Consider north banks where the sun has had some time to shine into them for prime spring fishing. Those with the characteristics described above and/or some exposed rocks or rip-rap are great choices since these items will transfer some heat into the surrounding waters. Just a few degrees makes a big difference in the early season. Sun-exposed docks often provide great congregation spots for the bass as the move shallower looking for easy meals.
I like the large crankbaits with flat sides and square bills for the early experimentation or searching since they displace more water and let the bass know that they are arriving in his neighborhood. Casting parallel to a rip-rap shoreline and working progressively deeper with each cast is a good approach for determining the preferred depth of the fish.
When you catch a fish, think about what you were doing different than other casts. What depth was the lure running? What speed was your retrieval? Had you just stopped the lure or bumped the bottom or an object? Consider these and other variations, and I wish you many happy hours on the water.
