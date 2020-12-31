Shadow: COVID restrictions have you feeling down? Consider a drive-through wildlife experience

We’ve all had to modify our behaviors and lifestyles in this past year. Few of us actually like it, but it’s what we do to try to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social distancing or simply avoiding all unnecessary contact with other people is not a normal concept for most of us. We like to interact with others — family gatherings, mornings at the coffee shop, evening dinners or lunches with family, friends and business associates are a big part of our “normal” lifestyle.
If we had walked into the neighborhood 7-Eleven store with a mask on a year-and-a-half ago, the alarms would have been pushed and a swat team would have been mobile instantly. Now, if you attempt to enter that same store, you’re asked to put on your mask. Strange change, isn’t it?
We may not think it’s right that our government can require us to wear a mask, however, we should all have sense enough to do it without it being a requirement. The same is true of hand washing and sanitizing, and also the sanitizing of our hands and all the surfaces that we and others touch. Along with social distancing, these are the best things that we can do until a satisfactory vaccine is available. Maybe then we can go back to what we feel is a normal life.
But COVID restrictions don't mean we have to stop enjoying all activities — especially the outdoor and wildlife experiences. Rosie and I just took a road trip up through the Arcola-Arthur area and then down past our area lakes and wooded areas. We are so fortunate to live in an area such as this, and it’s close enough to everyone to justify the effort. It’s much better than sitting in front of the boob tube.
I lost count of all the various species and numbers of wild and domestic animals that Rosalie and I saw on these various outings, but they are many. Just looking at the farms, housing, and machinery styles and types is quite interesting. I’m seeing more equipment manufacturers being represented in the countryside recently.
One of those newcomers is Fendt equipment. This is a German company and is a part of Agco if I remember right. And Agco is a far-reaching conglomerate. This massive equipment is a vast change from all of the horse farming that currently exists in the Arthur area.
Being a long-time horse owner, I always like to drive through that area and see all of the animals and activities. I regularly have to stop at the Schrock sawmill. It’s amazing the changes and unbelievable workmanship along with innovative technologies that go into manufacturing of wood products these days.
Back to the wildlife, at one time or another we saw deer, coyotes, foxes, geese, ducks, eagles, mink, beavers, muskrats, squirrels, rabbits, horses, cows, goats, llama, alpaca, myriad bird species and also many small ground-living rodents. I really should start a list of all the various species that we see.
The drive-through experience doesn’t have to stop with traveling the rural roads and seeing those critters listed above. There’s another element of wildlife that’s available right here in our backyard (almost). Just south of Chesterville, which is just west of Arcola, exists a very interesting wildlife experience. It’s called the Aikman Wildlife Adventure. This is a drive-through or walk-through adventure and has a couple hundred animals for your close-up viewing pleasure.
Although the winter hours are somewhat limited — Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — this is a good time to visit and plan a more in-depth outing with the coming of pleasant weather.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.