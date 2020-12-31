Shadow: COVID restrictions have you feeling down? Consider a drive-through wildlife experience

But COVID restrictions don't mean we have to stop enjoying all activities — especially the outdoor and wildlife experiences. Rosie and I just took a road trip up through the Arcola-Arthur area and then down past our area lakes and wooded areas. We are so fortunate to live in an area such as this, and it’s close enough to everyone to justify the effort. It’s much better than sitting in front of the boob tube.

I lost count of all the various species and numbers of wild and domestic animals that Rosalie and I saw on these various outings, but they are many. Just looking at the farms, housing, and machinery styles and types is quite interesting. I’m seeing more equipment manufacturers being represented in the countryside recently.

One of those newcomers is Fendt equipment. This is a German company and is a part of Agco if I remember right. And Agco is a far-reaching conglomerate. This massive equipment is a vast change from all of the horse farming that currently exists in the Arthur area.

Being a long-time horse owner, I always like to drive through that area and see all of the animals and activities. I regularly have to stop at the Schrock sawmill. It’s amazing the changes and unbelievable workmanship along with innovative technologies that go into manufacturing of wood products these days.