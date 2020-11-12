Shadow: Cutting wood, building projects provide good substitutes for gym time

The method of catching these fine creels seems to vary with the preference of the individual angler. Some were successful using minnows where others indicated jigs to be the most productive. Either way supper was on the way!

Prior to the above work I cut down a couple of trees for the logs they contained and milled out some lumber using a chainsaw mill. This was a new experience for me and something I had wanted to try my hand at for some years.

I milled out some large beams for the building base and tapered them up on the ends. This is for a loafing shed for a couple of calves, and I wanted it to be movable. Following that came mortising the corner joints and securing them with large bolts. This was necessary due to the strain of moving, etc.

Then it was time to mill out the 2x4s for the studs and rafters. I had intended to make 1 inch lumber for the siding and do a "board & batten” effect, but threw a rod out of my chainsaw after getting all the studs and rafters cut. The shed is now done but it has steel siding on it rather than the home-milled wood. I accomplished my task, learned a bunch, destroyed a chainsaw, and now have a nice little shed.