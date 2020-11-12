Shadow: Cutting wood, building projects provide good substitutes for gym time

This was a beautiful November day and a good day to be outside enjoying the outdoor world. I spent a while building some fence then switched modes into some firewood splitting.
Actually I had to cut up some logs that were in the way before I could start splitting on the bigger pile. Firing up my new Stihl chainsaw made short work of the logs and I was almost sorry to see them all done since I had to quit using my newest tool.
At this point I was cutting wood right next to my orchard. My work contract is different these days than it used to be. I used to work for 20 minutes and rest for five. Now I work for five minutes and rest for 20.
I spied a big yellow apple up high in the tree that just had to be mine. It’s always the best apple that is the one you can’t quite reach, right? Well with a little innovation I got it down and enjoyed it thoroughly during the said rest period. Actually, I also had a granny smith apple for dessert and it was almost as good.
The hard to reach ones are always best. The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. That apple out of reach thing always reminds me of something Erma Bombeck once said: "The grass always being greener over the septic tank!"
I enjoy cutting wood and splitting it into usable pieces or I wouldn’t do it. I need some exercise according to my doc and treadmills and exercise bikes just don’t get it for me. I pedal the bike or run on the mill thinking how I’m wasting all this time and energy that could be used for something productive. Consequently, I cut wood, raise orchard items, build fence and various other functions that may not be super profitable, but they are at least productive. I thoroughly enjoy most all of them. The exception is dragging away and stacking the brush from the newly fallen trees. That’s the part that I dislike, but it goes with the package.
I ventured to the woods some this week and harvested a nice buck that was certainly not a wall-hanger, but he will make some fine table fare. He was one of those specimens that we don’t want in the gene pool. He was never going to be a trophy type in either size or antler structure.
The bucks are now showing interest in searching out the does that might be the first receptive ones for their mating rituals.
I didn’t find time to get on the lake this week but talked to some guys and girls that did. It seems almost everyone was very successful. I didn’t see all the results but did see pictures of several, and the crappie catches looked fine.
The method of catching these fine creels seems to vary with the preference of the individual angler. Some were successful using minnows where others indicated jigs to be the most productive. Either way supper was on the way!
Prior to the above work I cut down a couple of trees for the logs they contained and milled out some lumber using a chainsaw mill. This was a new experience for me and something I had wanted to try my hand at for some years.
I milled out some large beams for the building base and tapered them up on the ends. This is for a loafing shed for a couple of calves, and I wanted it to be movable. Following that came mortising the corner joints and securing them with large bolts. This was necessary due to the strain of moving, etc.
Then it was time to mill out the 2x4s for the studs and rafters. I had intended to make 1 inch lumber for the siding and do a "board & batten” effect, but threw a rod out of my chainsaw after getting all the studs and rafters cut. The shed is now done but it has steel siding on it rather than the home-milled wood. I accomplished my task, learned a bunch, destroyed a chainsaw, and now have a nice little shed.
I think it’s now time to get back to the woods in search for that big elusive buck and back to the lake for some fine fall fishing. Whatever tasks or ventures you may attempt this coming week, I wish you great success and much enjoyment in the outdoor world.
1 Fall around Lake Decatur 48 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 1 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 2 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 3 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 4 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 5 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 6 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 7 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 8 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 9 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 10 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 11 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 12 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 13 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 14 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 15 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 16 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 17 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 18 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 19 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 20 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 21 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 22 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 23 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 24 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 25 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 26 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 27 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 28 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 29 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 30 10.23.20.JPEG
Fall around Lake Decatur 31 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 32 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 33 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 34 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 35 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 36 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 37 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 38 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 39 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 40 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 41 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 42 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 43 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 44 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 45 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 46 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 47 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 49 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 50 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 51 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 52 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 53 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 54 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 55 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 56 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 57 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 58 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 59 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 60 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 61 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 62 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 63 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 64 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 65 10.23.20.JPG
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!