Shadow: Deer hunting has changed a lot since the 'caveman' era, and the deer know it

There have been a lot of changes in deer hunting since I started, and I realize I’ll get some comments about that being back in caveman era and all that.
Be that as it may, some of these changes were in relation to the commercializing effect of the industry, and some came from other elements. Certainly the advent of more modern equipment, stands, blinds and armament is a blessing in most cases, but those changes don’t explain some of the other tendencies.
I started archery hunting in about 1962 when we had to go to the extreme southern end of the state to even have a hope of sighting a deer. Our equipment was crude by today’s standards but we had fun and actually harvested a deer once in a while. We sometimes just climbed up on a low-hanging horizontal limb for a better view. At other times we scrounged up some short pieces of 2x4’s to nail as steps and get better access. Mostly we weren’t up very high and the deer would pass by without even a glance as long as they didn’t see movement.
After a few years the equipment got better and many variations of stands were built in home shops, and then factories found another source of income with pre-built stands of many varieties. This was a blessing since many of the homemade ones were simply deathtraps.
The hanging height of the first stands probably averaged about 10 feet and the ladder stands were a bit more. They worked great and the deer would still wander past them without looking up that high, in most cases. In the last few years, stands have evolved in height and conveniences. It’s not uncommon to see stands built for multiple hunters, and with much more comfortable seats. Sometimes I’ve seen them with umbrellas over the tops and skirts around the upper perimeters.
The above ramblings are actually leading up to something. The point is that deer seem to be “looking up” much more than the used to. I think we’ve educated the deer population to our hunting methods, causing them to be more cognizant of the dangers that we may pose. Certainly many hunters become exposed from many yards away, and this is usually caused by movement. From across the field the deer doesn’t have to look upward at an extreme angle to see dangers.
At close range the deer is usually scanning for danger ahead and horizontally, but more and more I see them craning their necks to look up into the higher levels.
So what is the solution to this phenomenon? More height? Ground blinds? Better camouflage? Natural blinds instead of the factory pop-up’s? I don’t know of a complete answer, but I think some variation or combination of the above might work better. Just keep in mind that deer hunting is “looking up."
In summary, this is what deer hunting is all about. It’s a constant learning process with the evolving of our talents and the tools at our disposal. That’s why it’s called Hunting. I wish you good hunting and encourage you to get out and vote.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
