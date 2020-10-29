Shadow: Deer hunting has changed a lot since the 'caveman' era, and the deer know it

The hanging height of the first stands probably averaged about 10 feet and the ladder stands were a bit more. They worked great and the deer would still wander past them without looking up that high, in most cases. In the last few years, stands have evolved in height and conveniences. It’s not uncommon to see stands built for multiple hunters, and with much more comfortable seats. Sometimes I’ve seen them with umbrellas over the tops and skirts around the upper perimeters.

The above ramblings are actually leading up to something. The point is that deer seem to be “looking up” much more than the used to. I think we’ve educated the deer population to our hunting methods, causing them to be more cognizant of the dangers that we may pose. Certainly many hunters become exposed from many yards away, and this is usually caused by movement. From across the field the deer doesn’t have to look upward at an extreme angle to see dangers.

At close range the deer is usually scanning for danger ahead and horizontally, but more and more I see them craning their necks to look up into the higher levels.