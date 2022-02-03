Shadow: Despite the groundhog's prediction, I'm ready for spring

I hope we're all done digging out from the snow and ice — I’m ready for some spring fishing and horseback riding after that!

It was actually quite bearable outside the morning before the storm. I ventured down to Coyote Creek’s indoor riding facility for some riding. This is a great place to ride during inclement conditions. I still wore my chaps even though I was indoors — they felt pretty good.

I was hoping the groundhog wouldn't see his shadow on Wednesday. How much faith do you put into the “groundhog shadow” philosophy? Some folks believe it’s pure fact and others think its all fallacy.

This whole concept originated in the Pennsylvania Dutch area where they believed that if a groundhog emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow due to the clear weather, it would retreat into hibernation for another six weeks of bad weather. If he didn’t see his shadow due to cloudy weather, then it was going to be an early and mild spring.

Groundhogs actually hibernate during the coldest part of the season and usually emerge about the first of March around my place. They dig their own burrows and you can sometimes see the dirt piles from their construction processes. They are inactive in winter and their heart rates slow down drastically, allowing their body temperatures drop to about 40 degrees.

Groundhogs don’t eat during the hibernation periods but stock up greatly before they start this process. They need protein-rich foods to build up adequate fat reserves to survive the fasting periods. They are herbivores, eating grasses, plants, berries, etc., but they will also eat some insects such as grasshoppers.

When they emerge in the spring they immediately look for new and abundant food. This is when you see them in the soybean fields chomping down on the newly emerged bean plants.

Being herbivores and actually a pretty clean animal causes them to be high on the list of critters for the smoker. I overcooked the last one that I smoked and he was tough. I didn’t watch my temperatures well enough and should have marinated him and basted him with apple juice. It’s important to watch the temperature and also advisable to pick a rather young one for the cooking process.

Hopefully all this snow and ice will be gone soon and I'll be saddling up my horse again for a beautiful spring ride.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

