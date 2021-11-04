Shadow: Don't let cooler weather hamper your outdoor activities

The forecast is for a temperature drop to about around 28 degrees for the low in the next few days, but let’s not panic and go into hibernation.

Sure, there will probably be some frost in the early mornings, but the temperatures will increase during the mid-day hours, allowing plenty of time for some outdoor fun and experiences.

One of the advantages in this time of year and these temperatures is the absence of bugs, bees and mosquitoes. Also the frost is going to make big changes in the colors of the trees and other flora. Fall is a time or great colors and regeneration so that we can look forward to the arrival of spring.

I think the hummingbirds must be a long distance south by now and I haven’t seen any bees raiding their feeders for a while now. However, there’s still a lot of wildlife to enjoy as well as the changes in the colors of the vegetation. The birds are still eating the seeds of the Milo plants near Rosalie’s bird feeders as well as considerable amounts of bird feed. She’s hoping that the really pretty flowers that were volunteer growths near the back porch will re-seed themselves and come back again. They are so pretty.

I’ve noticed changes in the coats of our horses recently. It’s amazing how they go from slick, shiny coats to fuzzy new hair growth, and then their longer winter coats. I don’t currently have a dog so I’m not sure, but I’ll bet they are also getting more fur. It’s not only the cooler weather but the shorter hours of sunlight that triggers this process, I think.

It’s probably time to roll up the outdoor garden hoses and drain things like lawn rollers, etc. Be sure to disconnect the hoses from the outdoor hydrants or they could cause the “freeze-proof” hydrant to burst. That’s because the hose can keep the hydrant from draining away the water at the end of the use cycle if the hose is still connected. Don’t forget to check the antifreeze in tractors, lawn equipment, and vehicles soon, too.

Obviously the archery deer season is in full swing and several nice deer have been reported. They’re nice to look at from the standpoint of great racks, but also nice tasting. The cooler weather makes it easier to care for your harvested animal, but it’s still necessary to cool it out quickly and get it to a cooler or a processor quickly. The “rut,” or mating season, will be arriving soon, and these activities cause more big bucks to venture out where they are more visible. It also causes more deer activity on the roadways, so be on the lookout.

Don't put your fishing poles away just because it's a bit cooler, either. Wait until a bit later in the day and it’s quite agreeable, especially on days when the sun is shining and the temperatures are bearable. Some of the best creels of crappie and bass I’ve caught were in late October and early November. If the water is not “hard,” the fish will be catchable. It’s the fishermen that object to the cold weather, not the fish.

Be sure to take time to watch the pelicans on Lake Mattoon as they forage for their meals. These critters are amazing to watch both for their majestic stature and their feeding abilities.

We equine addicts still need to keep with maintenance and training exercises for our horses. It’s easy to put off the stall maintenance duties as well as the exercise and training drills when it’s cool. It depends a lot on the training levels of the horse, but some of the younger ones or those not yet at a stable point in their training will lose a lot quickly. Consistency is the secret to success in these activities, as it is in most of life’s other activities.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

