Shadow: Early spring is time to get out in the yard with all the chores and crawdads

Crawdads will burrow down several feet, close to the water level, and sometimes have little side rooms off of the main burrow. If the living quarters start to get dry, they will close up the burrow tunnel section, keeping the inhabited burrow damper. Only one crawdad lives in each burrow, so this explains the number of chimneys and individual burrows.

If you’ll sneak up very quietly, especially in early morning hours, you can see the crawdad as he adds more mud to the chimney. Avoid vibrations on the adjacent ground or he’ll be gone before you can blink an eye. They may look clumsy, but they can move very fast.

They build these burrows and the associated chimneys using their pinchers and mouthparts, rolling the mud into little balls and then placing it at the top of the chimney with amazing precision. It is thought that making the chimneys rather than just depositing the mud outside provides an additional level of safety for the crawdad since they are favored meals for raccoons and other predators.

Crawdads are prized table fare, especially in many of the southern states. They can be prepared in many ways but are usually boiled with some Cajun spices, potatoes, sausages, corn, onions, and other items as preferred. They tend to turn red when cooked and actually are quite tasty.