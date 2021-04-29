Shadow: Even fish and mushrooms like this weather

I saw nice pictures of both crappie and bass from all of the local waters. They seem to be biting on artificial offerings just as good as minnows.

I spent too many hours on horseback to have any personal fish stories, but that’s the way it goes. Maybe this next week I can reverse that. I try to put as many hours on my horse and my bass boat as I do on my lawn mower, but that’s hard when the grass is growing this fast.

Maybe I’ll have to do at least one of the processes in the dark. My grasshopper has headlights, unlike my horse or my boat, so I guess I’ll have to mow in the dark.

The farmers are doing a lot of field work now and this puts them on the roads more, making two additional hazards. The first is their presence on the road with the big equipment and the second is the presence of deer running across the roads having been spooked by the equipment close to their habitat.