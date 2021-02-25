Shadow: Everything you need to know about fishing reels with warmer weather beckconing anglers

I saw: Hogwash! The majority of it is just marketing. A lot of the new fishing lures are repeats of the ones that we used back in the '60s or '70s with some minor change or sparkly paint on them. The same holds true with rods and reels to some extent, although there are some good improvements if you can separate them from the propaganda.

All of the sensational marketing makes me wonder how in the world we managed to ever catch a fish back in the '50s and '60s. This was before some major companies decided that there was potential profit to be made by fleecing a bunch of fishermen. In those days, there were no televised or taped "how-to" shows. We learned from our peers or by mistakes, and had a very limited amount of tackle selection.

Don't get me wrong: I think all this education and new product technology is great. You just have to separate the hype from the facts.

I'll now get off of the "back in the old days" kick, since my kids always quote the old thing about me walking to school through the snow, uphill both ways, when I start my ramblings. Let's explore how to decide how to select a new rod and reel outfit for your use.