Shadow: Farms and ranches are, by definition, 'gated communities'

Do you live on a farm or a ranch, or in the city, town, village or suburb?

How do you make the distinction on where the town or city starts/stops and suburbia begins?

And what is a ranch? Or, conversely, what is a farm?

Someone asked me recently if I lived on a ranch or a farm and that got me to thinking. That’s a problem when I get to thinking! Usually ends in confusion!

That was the case for a while as I began to determine just what constitutes each. Eventually I discovered that it doesn’t make any difference what you call it. A ranch and a farm are the same patches of land with a few deciding factors. Doing some research I discovered that there are no absolute deciding factors of determining its proper name (ranch or farm), but most folks agree on a few factors to determine the status in their mind.

If it’s a chunk of land that is used to generate crops for sale by working the land in normal agricultural methods and selling those crops for a hopeful profit, it is a farm. If it is a small operation that generates produce or crops for the sustenance of the household, it is a farm.

Then there might be a category called hobby farms that could be a combination of the above and might even include some livestock — usually chickens, goats, sheep, etc.

Many small acreages in the last few years have varying livestock operations, including horses, mules, goats and more. Usually these ranches must buy their grain and hay from the feed stores and from other farmers and ranchers. One of the most important aspects of any ranch is the availability of adequate water for the livestock. This is a problem in many locales.

If it’s a land parcel that is used to raise and sell livestock as its primary product with the pastures being grown and/or maintained for that purpose, it’s a ranch.

That’s all good and understandable but there are very few operations that fit neither category exactly. Many grain farmers have some livestock and a portion of the products they raise fall into both categories.

Conversely, many ranches devote a portion of the land to raising grain or hay products to supplement the feeding of their livestock.

Then again, both ranches and farms sometimes take on side businesses such a bed-and-breakfasts, hunting lodges, fishing facilities, trail riding facilities, and dude ranches. Some even have cattle roundups that are staged where visiting cowgirls and cowboys can participate in an actual roundup or the moving of cattle from one pasture to another.

Call them what you will, they are still the same facilities. Bottom line is that it is what you call it!

In my rambling, I missed my original point that ranches and farms are “gated communities." I had visited several farms, ranches, and horse-oriented facilities lately and was amazed at just how many gates are incorporated in the more modern facilities. Many gate building facilities such as “Tarter” have expanded their operation into multitudes of gate styles and unbelievable functions.

I was watching a ranch operation on television doing their sorting of their cattle into several categories recently. They had myriad gates in strange looking circles and lanes that simplified the sorting of the various cows. Some little guys were to be weaned from momma, some got shots, some got clamped, and some just passed through and back out into the pasture to start the process all over again.

Back when I grew up we had old wooden gates and wire gaps, and many were home-made. Many were not actually gates, but just “gaps” made from barbed wire and a few supports in the middle. Most of them had baling wire for hinges and another piece of baling wire for the latch to keep it shut.

When the baling wire broke, there was always more to simply put on another piece. The gaps that we used most frequently were more modern. We had a loop of baling wire down near the bottom and the post set into that series of loops. The top of the post was then pulled tight and another series of looped baling wire was dropped over the top of the post. Crude, but it works!

The gates of today have many and varied latches. The best ones are still the simple ones. Lots of “universal” gate panels are used these days for many functions. These are not really designed as functional gates but still perform the same. Most are used for the construction of “round pens,” sorting pens, temporary fences, etc. They simply lock together with pins and the size and shape can be endless. Trail riders and horse campers use special lightweight ones for temporary corrals.

No matter if you live on a ranch or a farm, you’ve probably got many gates. Thusly my contention that ranches and farms are gated communities!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

