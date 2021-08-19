Shadow: Fox Ridge State Park in Charleston is a gem in our midst

I’m always looking for new places of adventure. While Fox Ridge State Park in Charleston certainly isn’t new to me, it is a renewed interest.

Rosalie and I ventured over to the park yesterday afternoon and enjoyed the tranquility and peaceful surroundings. I actually went with an ulterior motive — I wanted to check out the availability of the horse trails. No matter what your preferred outdoor activities may be, Fox Ridge probably accommodates them quite well.

The 2,064-acre facility is famous for its rugged trails going up and down the thickly forested ravines. These are not for the faint of heart, but there are also some moderate trails and easy walking experiences around the picnic areas. Biking is also popular, along with jogging and picnicking, which is probably my favorite these days.

There are ball diamonds, playgrounds and sand volleyball courts located near the restrooms and drinking water facilities. A large brick outdoor pavilion is nice, as are the eight smaller shelters. This is a perfect place for all ages to enjoy an outdoor experience.

The park is located adjacent to the Embarras (Ambraw) River, just south of Charleston. It sports two canoe launch ramps with a five-mile trip between them. The river hiking trails are favorites, and the eagle's nest observation location requires climbing 144 steps to enjoy an outstanding view.

There are myriad picnicking facilities with many shelters and pavilions. Camping is enjoyed by many, with more than 40 sites available and a couple of rustic rental cabins. Campers enjoy the picnic tables, cooking grills, drinking water and toilet facilities. Sanitary dumping stations are also available. Day use facilities may be reserved, with more info online.

The changing seasons never fail to bring on new and differing beauty to the flora and fauna of the park. Trees of many varieties flourish and flowers abound everywhere.

The northern part of the park has 1,129 acres open for public hunting. Be sure to check with the online regulations for dates and information related to the hunting seasons. Hunters enjoy the availability of many species of upland game available here.

The horse trails consist of approximately four miles of trails through the northern areas. There is a horse trailer parking area near the head of the trails. The parking lot was rough at the time of my visit but usable.

That’s not a very long horse trail but the scenery looks nice, making the trip enjoyable. Horse trails are closed from October 31 through April 15th.

Fishing is permitted on Ridge Lake and it is stocked with bluegill, largemouth bass and channel catfish. A permit is required to fish there, however. Call the Natural History Survey at (217) 345-6490 for information.

Just the trip up and down the winding stairway to the lake facility is worth the experience. This walk and a trip to the fitness trail will test your physical limitations.

In summary, this gem of outdoor experiences is located near anyone in Central and East Central Illinois and is readily available for all of our use and enjoyment. Turn off the boob tube and get out and partake of God's wonderful creations.

For additional information, visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

