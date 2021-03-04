Shadow: How many fishing poles do you need? Maybe just one more ...

The species of fish that you ply your skills against certainly has considerable effect on the types of rod and reel that you need for that task. Also, the fishing technique that you select in order to present the lure or bait to the fish makes a big difference. For instance if you fish for bluegill close to the shoreline, you might get by with a very light duty rig or even a cane or willow pole rig. However, if you expand your selection to other species and different casting techniques, then more and varied rigs are required.

The same rig could probably be used for perch and crappie if you “still fish,” but if you cast lures for those species, a more sophisticated rig is needed. The small lures used for these small pan-fish cannot be fished effectively on heavy tackle. Rods and reels for this task should be rather light duty rods and reels that can cope with the light lures.

Stepping up a notch to America’s favorite fish, the largemouth bass, the whole picture changes again. Not only does it take heavier tackle to handle the bigger and harder fighting fish, but many differing techniques in lure presentations and lure weights make several rods-reels a necessity.