Shadow: How many fishing poles do you need? Maybe just one more ...

I’ll bet the question, “How many fishing poles do you need, anyway?” has been discusse in many garages and man caves since the cave men discovered the art of angling.
The early anglers may not have had garages and bass boats, but they definitely had caves. The problem arose when they had to share those humble abodes. Then the accumulated numbers of lures, poles and other fish-catching gear became an issue.
Hopefully, we now have our “man caves” or garages, etc., where the vast numbers of rods, reels, lures, and associated tackle isn’t a constant reminder to our spouses.
Actually, I’m so blessed in that regard. I’ve heard that old question from many people, but not from Rosie. She is understanding and has several rods of her own. She also has so many cute little trinkets and tools coupled with her sewing and quilting that it might be a close race of numbers if we compared.
In retrospect, I’d have to admit to having a considerable number of rods and reels and other tackle. I haven’t counted for years, but I’ve probably got between 40 to 50 rod-reel combos or parts thereof. And I just couldn’t do without any of them. They all have a purpose and many have memories attached that make them irreplaceable.
I’m now thinking that I probably need to go look into the Cabela’s catalog for another one since many of mine don’t fit into the new styles that are now popular.
The species of fish that you ply your skills against certainly has considerable effect on the types of rod and reel that you need for that task. Also, the fishing technique that you select in order to present the lure or bait to the fish makes a big difference. For instance if you fish for bluegill close to the shoreline, you might get by with a very light duty rig or even a cane or willow pole rig. However, if you expand your selection to other species and different casting techniques, then more and varied rigs are required.
The same rig could probably be used for perch and crappie if you “still fish,” but if you cast lures for those species, a more sophisticated rig is needed. The small lures used for these small pan-fish cannot be fished effectively on heavy tackle. Rods and reels for this task should be rather light duty rods and reels that can cope with the light lures.
Stepping up a notch to America’s favorite fish, the largemouth bass, the whole picture changes again. Not only does it take heavier tackle to handle the bigger and harder fighting fish, but many differing techniques in lure presentations and lure weights make several rods-reels a necessity.
If you’re an artificial worm fisherman, you need a good sensitive rod with ample “backbone” to set the hook quickly when a bite occurs. If you’re a spinnerbait angler also, then that one rod just don’t "get it." You also need a rod with more tip action and less “backbone” to allow for accurate and low-stress repeated casting. The lighter tip action will result in less lost fish due to the “forgiving” flex in fighting that monster bass.
Next, you probably also find it necessary to chunk some crankbaits now and then. This would require a longer, more flexible rod to gain more distance in casting and improve fish landing efficiency. Casting crankbaits on a worm rod results in excess angler stress, poor accuracy and lost fish. Then we all find an opportunity to fish heavy cover now and then with heavier jigs and/or worm rigs.
One of the most accepted and accurate to accomplish this is by “pitching” or "flipping." These techniques require heavy tackle and heavy line. The light-duty rods and reels just won’t hack it. When you pitch a jig into a brush pile and have only a few feet of line between you and a large “green” fish, it takes fast thinking, good reflexes and good tackle to be consistently successful. This is some of the most fun you can have with your clothes on.
I don’t know just how many rigs the above would justify, but this only scratches the surface of our needs. What if we want to go musky or pike fishing and maybe do some ice fishing.
The question, "How many fishing poles do you need?" actually has an answer. The answer is: “Maybe just one more.”
Spring is just around the corner (I hope), so it’s time to get all that tackle and gear prepared.