Shadow: Hunting cameras and other gear are useful, but make sure everything you're using is legal

This may be a slow time in the fishing world, but that doesn’t mean that the average outdoorsman should be idle.

This is the time for preparation for the upcoming archery deer season. It’s only a few days away in case you haven’t noticed. This past weekend brought out all the campers and the backyard cooks and it kept me very busy just keeping the self-serve firewood rack filled.

However, that doesn’t mean that I didn’t also get to the woods for some camera scouting and also get some hunting gear repaired. Seems like I just get one project about 90% finished and find something else that needs to be done before I can finish it. Rosalie appreciates this problem, as it keeps me occupied and out of her hair while she works at putting together another beautiful quilt.

I had a multitude of pictures on my cameras. One camera had 1,542 pictures on the SD card. Unfortunately, about 1,500 were of a tree branch blowing in the wind out a few yards in front of the camera. I hadn’t gotten all the trimming done well enough, it seems.

However, the remainder of the pics included a variety of critters, and one very nice whitetail buck. He is still in velvet and quite impressive. One of the other cameras had several bucks, but not as impressive as the first one.