Shadow: Hunting cameras and other gear are useful, but make sure everything you're using is legal

This may be a slow time in the fishing world, but that doesn’t mean that the average outdoorsman should be idle.
This is the time for preparation for the upcoming archery deer season. It’s only a few days away in case you haven’t noticed. This past weekend brought out all the campers and the backyard cooks and it kept me very busy just keeping the self-serve firewood rack filled.
However, that doesn’t mean that I didn’t also get to the woods for some camera scouting and also get some hunting gear repaired. Seems like I just get one project about 90% finished and find something else that needs to be done before I can finish it. Rosalie appreciates this problem, as it keeps me occupied and out of her hair while she works at putting together another beautiful quilt.
I had a multitude of pictures on my cameras. One camera had 1,542 pictures on the SD card. Unfortunately, about 1,500 were of a tree branch blowing in the wind out a few yards in front of the camera. I hadn’t gotten all the trimming done well enough, it seems.
However, the remainder of the pics included a variety of critters, and one very nice whitetail buck. He is still in velvet and quite impressive. One of the other cameras had several bucks, but not as impressive as the first one.
I move my cameras regularly in the early season for a reason. Since the range on the scouting cameras is only about 60 feet out front, you could have a big buck walking a regular trail just behind the camera and never know it. Watching the size of the tracks helps in camera placement, but with it being so dry, that doesn’t work very well.
The placement of early stands and blinds is also a bit of a challenge. It’s good to get them placed early but there are many variables that can totally change the proper placement when the season arrives. From the looks of the crops, the corn and beans will be harvested early and this many times makes a drastic change in the travel patterns. If it’s dry and you depend on the travels to a water hole that is a good plan unless we get lots of rain just prior to the season. The excess water will sometimes fill the ditches and small ponds totally changing things again. Try to have “backup plans” that will allow you to either move stands or have secondary stands in other locations.
I went through a couple of sporting supplies departments this week and from the numbers of prospective hunters that I saw shopping there, it looks like everyone is getting ready. There is a fantastic amount of gear and associated items in those stores for the new hunters to pick from. Also, the new “updated” gear is tempting for us old guys.
I see one bow that’s rated at 470 feet per second. That’s incredible. It’s also unnecessary! Some speed is good, but it’s the kinetic energy at the point of contact and the shooting accuracy that puts the rack on the wall and the venison in the freezer.
One of the things of concern that I see in so many of these stores is the rampant availability of salt and mineral blocks and myriad forms of deer food. They also promote the various types of feeders both manual and automated. I suppose all these guys that I saw admiring these are going out of state to hunt since they are illegal in Illinois.
Everyone should read the information in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Digest before going hunting. It’s highly illegal in Illinois to provide feeders to the deer in the wild or to hunt over bait. It is legal in many other states and the outdoor shows on television make it look cool, but it’s still very costly when the Game Warden catches you doing it in Illinois.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
