Shadow: Hunting mushrooms on horseback is the best of both worlds

Not being sure if I wanted to go mushroom hunting or horseback riding, I coupled the two and hunted for some morels while riding my ol' mare about six miles through the timber and along the creek banks.

I wasn’t very successful in the number of mushrooms found, but had a wonderful ride, and both Rosie and I got in our needed exercise.

There are many variations in both mushrooms and horses. In our part of the world, of the 1,000 or more types of mushrooms in Illinois, morels are probably the most popular and sought-after, however many folks also seek out other species.

Quarter horses have been the top selected species for many riders over the years, but the focus has shifted greatly in favor of gaited varieties. Also draft-crosses have picked up lots of attention due to the probability of milder/calmer personalities in these hybrids. They are crosses of a warm blood mare with a draft stallion.

At this time of year, morels are being found in the southern counties up as far as about Effingham, some farther north. Usually central Illinois follows about a week later, but with the cold snap arriving today the results may be diminished or prolonged a bit.

The hen-of-the-woods varieties have become more popular lately but require some good eyes to locate. They grow on old trees and stumps and are quite large and heavy. They are normally a gray-brown in color and blend in well with the surroundings.

Concentrating your search locations on those areas where sunshine is more available will increase your productivity during these conditions. Hillsides where the sun shines through the trees or vegetation always warm up and produce first. The type of tree residue that best attracts mushroom growth is always a controversial subject, but most "shroomers" like the areas around dead and decaying ash and elm logs and stumps.

There are three types of morel mushrooms in Illinois per my research. They are known as Black Morels, Yellow Morels and Half-free Morels. They are somewhat similar but half-free types leave the bottom of the upper cone free from the stalk; it is connected on the others.

There is a poisonous look-alike that is more red in appearance but it has a solid stem rather than the normal hollow stalk or the true morel. If in doubt — don't eat it!

Many of the mushrooms in Illinois many edible, but you need to know that some are not and may be very dangerous to consume. If you intend to eat some varieties in question, it is highly advisable to get at least two mushroom guidebooks and do your research. Compare the information and pictures.

Mushroom clubs are a very good source of information and guidance, but don't exist everywhere. Some mushroom hunters are very secretive of their hunting locations as well as their reluctance to share information. If you can make friends with a "shroomer" for advice and guidance, be sure to respect his or her hunting spots when you venture out alone. Some of these folks get very possessive of their "secret spots".

As an alternative or maybe to fill a hunger need prior to finding some of your own, the Airport Restaurant at Coles County Airport has the closest thing to the wild ones that I've found. They are great and plentiful and you don't have to worry about the ticks that are just now becoming prevalent in the wooded areas. Try some, you'll like them!

Horse owners also need to be advised that the ticks seem to be coming out earlier this season. These critters are hazardous to both the horses and the riders.

Some insects have also hatched out with the warm days of last week and it’s time to get out some fly eradication measures in the barns and fly infested areas. Early control of the flies seems to keep the population in check later in the season. I have found Quick-bait to be effective and even more so when coupled with the giant 40-foot-long fly adhesive strips. These strips can be used in short sections on gates, doors and walls in the areas where the flies congregate. They are much more economical than the smaller versions and easy to use.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

