Shadow: Illinois deer harvest rebounds in second firearm season

We have now concluded what we used to think of as the "normal" deer season for Illinois. This consists of the first three-day season and then the following four-day season.

In the past few years, additional seasons have been added like the currently on-going muzzle loader-only season, and a couple of late antler-less-only seasons yet to come. These seasons all add up to the actual harvest totals when the archery harvest is completed also. That number is yet to come, but the results of the "normal" seasons are the gauge by which the successes are measured.