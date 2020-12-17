 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shadow: Illinois deer harvest rebounds in second firearm season
0 comments

Shadow: Illinois deer harvest rebounds in second firearm season

{{featured_button_text}}

We have now concluded what we used to think of as the "normal" deer season for Illinois. This consists of the first three-day season and then the following four-day season.

In the past few years, additional seasons have been added like the currently on-going muzzle loader-only season, and a couple of late antler-less-only seasons yet to come. These seasons all add up to the actual harvest totals when the archery harvest is completed also. That number is yet to come, but the results of the "normal" seasons are the gauge by which the successes are measured. 

The first three-day season totals were a bit low and we expected a rebound during the second season. You will see that this assumption was correct. The IDNR announced a preliminary total of 79,579 deer harvested during the seven-day seasons that concluded on Dec. 6. This compares to the total of 75,417 for 2019. As you can see, second season brought the numbers up to comparable or greater than expected.

Since the county-by-county numbers for the harvest numbers during the first season were so varied, I will endeavor to show how the second season harvest numbers brought up the total numbers to normal range.

The following numbers are the harvest for the first season 2020 followed by the harvest for the second season of 2020, making up the total numbers: Coles County 443/229, Clark County 622/446, Cumberland County 542/314, Effingham County 611/334, Moultrie County 142/86, Pope County 884/387, Shelby County 824/417, Williamson County 943/695. This indicates our local counties fared much better than some of the counties that usually have much larger numbers. Again, we’ll see how it all plays out in the end.

If you’re hunting this weekend, hunt safely, and if you’re traveling the roadways, be even more cautious than normal since these hunting activities cause even more deer to be out and moving around. I wish you good hunting, great success, and a safe return home.

Dave Shadow Mug

Dave Shadow

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News