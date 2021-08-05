Shadow: Illinois has some interesting woodpeckers

I suspect that even you city dwellers have seen and heard a woodpecker now and then, but did you know that Illinois houses seven species of woodpeckers?

Some of them are seen consistently while others are rather reclusive. It takes some effort and time to actually see one of the shy species, but it’s time well spent. All seven are either here in Illinois year-round or are here for specific times of the year. In the entire U.S., there are 17 species.

With seven species, it’s interesting to try to see as many varieties as possible. The species housed here in our home state are the Red-headed woodpecker, Red-bellied woodpecker, Downy woodpecker, Hairy woodpecker, Northern Flickers, Yellow-bellied sapsuckers, and the Pileated woodpecker. The only one that isn’t found here year-round is the Yellow-bellied sapsucker.

Rosalie and I have some “resident” woodpeckers that regularly visit our bird feeder. Most of them are of the Red-Headed variety and it's cool to watch them feed. If he’s hungry, he will crack open a kernel of corn and eat it, but if he isn’t as hungry he will take it to an adjacent tree and hide it in a crack for future use. They store the extra food for those times when food is not as available.

For me the most interesting species is the Pileated woodpecker. I think this interest goes back to the old Woody Woodpecker cartoons. The appearance, size and vocal sounds make this species special for me. Unfortunately, the Pileated species are low in population and are pretty reclusive.

They are pretty easy to spot when in the area since they are approximately the size of a crow and have a pretty, red crest on the top of their head. They also have white stripes along the sides of their throats, with black and white plumage. They make a loud whinney sound that can be heard for great distances, and their pecking sounds are related to their size, also.

Pileated woodpeckers look for dead trees and logs for their primary diet, which is carpenter ants. Ants make up about 60 percent of their diet. The remainder consists of other insects, etc. They will completely devastate an old tree in search of their favorite lunch items. It’s awesome to see the damage they will do to an old tree or log in search of lunch.

I ventured over to Wolf Creek State Park this morning, just after sunrise, and did some bird watching and animal study. The squirrels didn’t seem to know that their season came in yesterday and they were bouncing around in the treetops as the birds foraged for their breakfast. I saw a few hickory nuts that had been inspected but the squirrels aren’t "cutting" on them yet. They know when the nut meat is right and don’t bother with them much until it is.

Rosie and I had a good morning ride on the trails while watching the wildlife and the early morning fishermen. It was only 63 degrees this morning and with a bit of a breeze this made for a perfect morning ride. The cooler temperature and the breeze discouraged the sweat bees and other insects.

I managed to clean out the spider webs as we rode the trails that had not had any traffic recently. I hope the riders later in the day appreciate my efforts. Boy, are those things an aggravation. Fortunately the abundant deer population keeps a lot of them already cleared away.

A couple of hours riding and it was time to get back home and see the progress on my new horse barn. Life is good on the Shadow ranch.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0