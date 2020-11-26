Shadow: Is Asian carp on your menu?

Most everyone has at least heard of the fantastically acrobatic Asian carp.
I first encountered them while tournament fishing down in southern Illinois on the Ohio River. We all thought it was pretty cool to watch them jump high into the air by the hundreds. Then it wasn’t as cool when they got to jumping into our boats, creating all kinds of havoc. Windshields were broken, countless rods and reels lost and several persons mildly injured.
This wild acrobatic behavior is caused by the vibrations caused from outboard engines and such. It seems to disrupt their nervous systems. They have been known to jump as high as 10 feet into the air, and because of their size, this hurts both gear and bodies upon impact.
Asian carp are not to be confused with the "common carp" that we have had in our lakes and rivers for many years. The common carp also was introduced, but by European nations. They occupy much of our country's lakes and rivers, and are not as big of a problem.
Asian carp were brought in to the states via fish farms to control vegetation. Two carp species escaped in the 1970s — the bighead and the silver. They have reproduced abundantly and now occupy waters throughout the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois Rivers, and their tributaries. Some of the major flooding in past years may have led to their rapid spread.
Make no mistake these are invasive species. Many courses of action are being taken to try to keep them out of the Great Lakes. There are four species — the bighead, black carp, silver carp, and grass carp. The black carp feed on native mussels and snails, some of which are already scarce. The silver carp feed on plankton necessary for many other species. Grass carp can affect the plants that house and feed invertebrates and fish. Bighead and silver carp feed by filtering plankton competing with native species.
In Asia, the carp has been popular food for thousands of years. They prepare them in many ways, including sweet and sour carp and a carp soup. The somewhat bony and pearly white flesh is said to taste like scallops or possibly crab meat.
A big push to introduce Americans to the eating of these critters has been ongoing for a few years and is growing in popularity. The IDNR supported some cookout activities that were highly accepted, I’m told. Some facilities have the millions of eggs contained in a carp made into caviar, and restaurant entrepreneurs have renamed them with tricky titles to mask where the eggs really came from.
Several Illinois restaurants are now serving carp tacos and other versions of carp prepared in various methods. They are without the mercury hazard, since they do not eat other fish.
I personally caught some common carp, cleaned and ground them, then prepared them similar to salmon patties and found them quite tasty. Haven’t been in the right place for a taco yet but would like to do that.
The commercial fishermen have harvested millions of these invasive species from the rivers, but it may be a losing battle eventually. I fear that they will find their way into the Great Lakes, where the will wreak havoc on the ecological system there.
Do your part and eat some carp tacos or some of the other specialties if you have a chance. Keep and open mind!
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
