Shadow: Is Asian carp on your menu?

Make no mistake these are invasive species. Many courses of action are being taken to try to keep them out of the Great Lakes. There are four species — the bighead, black carp, silver carp, and grass carp. The black carp feed on native mussels and snails, some of which are already scarce. The silver carp feed on plankton necessary for many other species. Grass carp can affect the plants that house and feed invertebrates and fish. Bighead and silver carp feed by filtering plankton competing with native species.

In Asia, the carp has been popular food for thousands of years. They prepare them in many ways, including sweet and sour carp and a carp soup. The somewhat bony and pearly white flesh is said to taste like scallops or possibly crab meat.

A big push to introduce Americans to the eating of these critters has been ongoing for a few years and is growing in popularity. The IDNR supported some cookout activities that were highly accepted, I’m told. Some facilities have the millions of eggs contained in a carp made into caviar, and restaurant entrepreneurs have renamed them with tricky titles to mask where the eggs really came from.

Several Illinois restaurants are now serving carp tacos and other versions of carp prepared in various methods. They are without the mercury hazard, since they do not eat other fish.