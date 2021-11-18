Shadow: It's firearm deer hunting season in Illinois. Here are some things to know

No more waiting! The Illinois firearm deer season arrives Friday, Nov. 19.

The first firearm season, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 21, convenes a half-hour before sunrise and ends a half-hour after sunset. Be sure to look at the sunrise/sunset tables on the DNR hunting website (huntillinois.org) for hours.

The deer population appears to be good again with a good mix of does, fawns and bucks. The next firearm season will be December 2-5 and muzzle-loader-only season is December 10-12.

This is a season to be enjoyed and should create some personal satisfaction as well as some good venison for our families. Lots of good memories are made during the hunting, camping and bonding of hunter, friends and family members.

If you’re looking for a trophy wall-hanger buck, as most of us are, it’s OK to pass up some lesser-quality ones while holding out for that big guy. One rule holds true, however: Don’t pass up a buck on the first day that you would gladly shoot on the last day. That’s because you probably won’t get the chance later. Once the shooting starts, the odds change drastically. And remember: We can only harvest two bucks total throughout all the seasons and the various methods.

I saw several deer this week, and the bucks are chasing the does around all over the place. Be especially careful on the roads since they seem to lose all logic and abandon any sense of self-preservation during the mating season.

As much fun as this season is for families and friends, it’s important to remember some of the rules of safety and also the rules that are necessary to be legal. Remember to put your deer permits in your gear or pocket and be sure they are signed. Read the instructions on the tags for placement and rules for when to attach them, etc. Be sure you also have your basic hunting license.

You firearm must be legally unloaded and enclosed outside of hunting hours or when being transported in a vehicle. It’s required that you have adequate “hunter orange” type clothing when hunting. Read this sort of info thoroughly in the new IDNR hunting website (huntillinois.org).

There’s a lot of good info in this new website that will educate you and hopefully keep you out of trouble.

On of the issues concerning safety doesn’t even relate to firearms. Even though a hunter is shot periodically, many more are killed or injured by falls from stands or simply falling at creek crossings, etc. All hunters using elevated stands should use a “safety system” consisting of a fall restraint harness. Even better, the use of a permanent lifeline from ground level keeps you attached all the way up and back down the tree. Many falls occur at that last step from the ladder to the stand. Muddy boots just add to the hazard.

Once you’ve harvested an animal, take your time in retrieving it. Get your tagging done and sit on a stump for a bit and wait for your system to adjust to a more proper adrenaline level. Every year hunters are found dead beside their new kill. This is usually from overexertion and excitement. The deer is already yours — he’s not going anywhere. Call for some assistance if needed.

Lastly, advise friends and family members where you intend to hunt and when you should be back. Make sure they know the location and how to find you if needed. If you’re detained, call them to advise them accordingly. And take a bunch of pictures for the making of future memories.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

