Shadow: Keep deer hunting fun and memorable by staying safe

The Illinois firearm deer season is upon us. It should be enjoyed and treasured in our memories.

Lots of good memories are made while hunting and camping, bonding with hunting friends and family members. If you’re looking for a trophy wall-hangar buck, as most of us are, it’s OK to pass up some lesser quality ones while holding out for that big guy.

One rule holds true, however: Don’t pass up a buck on the first day that you would gladly shoot on the last day. That’s because you probably won’t get the chance later. Once the shooting starts, the odds change drastically.

As much fun as this season is for families and friends, it’s important to remember some of the rules of safety and also the rules that are necessary to be legal. Remember to put you deer permits in your gear or pocket and be sure they are signed. Read the instructions on the tags for placement and rules for when to attach them, etc. And be sure you also have your basic hunting license.