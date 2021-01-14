Shadow: Looking at the best ways to protect your trophies and treasures

There’s not as much going on in the fishing and hunting world at this time of year, although several nice catches of crappie are reported almost daily and some hunting opportunities still exist.
This is a good thing, but it takes a somewhat dedicated angler to brave the elements to accomplish those catches. Even if you’re out there still fishing, there’s still time to do some off-season work and maintenance projects.
Many or even most anglers and hunters have accumulated some trophies. Some may be stored in the closet, but I hope most are displayed in prominent places where you can look at them and replay the events that took place in order to capture them.
It’s been said that my family room looks a lot like Cracker Barrel and I certainly can’t deny that. However, I can take my attention off my current book or TV show and reflect on many good hunts and fishing expeditions. It’s these memories that make the cost of preserving trophies worthwhile.
Most of my big game mounts were professionally done, as well as a couple of fish that hang there. I have done a few DYI.
One of the fish is a smallmouth bass that I caught in Canada and got snookered into leaving it there to be mounted. Unfortunately, a joint effort by all those involved from the resort operator to the final shipping person all got a piece of the action before finally sending it to me. It wound up being a mighty expensive little bass. But the memories remain!
I have a big boar from Oklahoma, a nice antelope from Montana, a sheep from Oklahoma, a bass from Texas, and about a dozen whitetail deer mounts from various locations.
All the rambling above brings me to my purpose — it’s highly advisable to do some cleaning and preservation on all of your trophies as well as the armament and tackle that it took to harvest them. Much of the maintenance and preservation can be done with normal household products, but there are also some products dedicated just for this purpose.
It’s important to try some of these products on small areas that cannot be readily seen and check for unwanted results. These unwanted results are not normally from the products but from a lack of maintenance.
To clean and preserve your mounts you will need the following: Paper towels, furniture polish, glass cleaner, Vaseline, WD-40, Q-tips, soft rags, soft paint brush, aerosol duster, taxidermy shine spray and some tender loving care. You may not need all of the above every time but you’ll be ready.
For animal heads of all kinds, the maintenance is the same. Most of the time, the trophy has built up some dust and debris on the hair and antlers or horns. Use a soft cloth or a soft bristle paint brush to remove the top layers and then a cloth with a good polish to remove the remainder of the unwanted layers.
Use the aerosol can spray to knock off the top layers of dust, which is especially important on fish and fowl. Use the brush first to take off dust not blown off. Use the Pledge or equivalent to clean hair and old residue. Always work the same direction as the normal hair, feathers or scales lie. Be gentle!
The Windex or equivalent is to clean the eyes of film, etc. The WD-40 will clean the antlers and horns and add a nice shine. Also, WD-40 will add shine to the eyeballs when applied carefully with a soft cloth. Use the Vaseline with a Q-tip around the eyes, nostrils, and any other places where cracking may occur from drying out.
Apply a product like Taxidermy Magic as a final coat on the hair by spraying it on and brushing it gently with the soft bristle paint brush. There’s also a product called Cowboy Magic that I have used very successfully and is somewhat less expensive. It’s actually for a horse's coat, but I found it to work well on anything with hair. Your local farm supply store probably has it.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.