Shadow: Looking at the best ways to protect your trophies and treasures

For animal heads of all kinds, the maintenance is the same. Most of the time, the trophy has built up some dust and debris on the hair and antlers or horns. Use a soft cloth or a soft bristle paint brush to remove the top layers and then a cloth with a good polish to remove the remainder of the unwanted layers.

Use the aerosol can spray to knock off the top layers of dust, which is especially important on fish and fowl. Use the brush first to take off dust not blown off. Use the Pledge or equivalent to clean hair and old residue. Always work the same direction as the normal hair, feathers or scales lie. Be gentle!

The Windex or equivalent is to clean the eyes of film, etc. The WD-40 will clean the antlers and horns and add a nice shine. Also, WD-40 will add shine to the eyeballs when applied carefully with a soft cloth. Use the Vaseline with a Q-tip around the eyes, nostrils, and any other places where cracking may occur from drying out.

Apply a product like Taxidermy Magic as a final coat on the hair by spraying it on and brushing it gently with the soft bristle paint brush. There’s also a product called Cowboy Magic that I have used very successfully and is somewhat less expensive. It’s actually for a horse's coat, but I found it to work well on anything with hair. Your local farm supply store probably has it.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

