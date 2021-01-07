Shadow: Making lifestyle alterations and the best of our situation

Have you made all your New Years resolutions? Better yet, are there any left unbroken?
This is a time of the year for reflections, but also a time for planning for a better year in 2021. I don’t think anyone could dispute that the past year has brought about many changes in our personal lives. Some folks have adapted to much modified lifestyles while others have modified very little.
The social distancing has worked is some areas and was pretty much ignored in others and by some people and/or age groups, etc. Unfortunately this lack of a unified effort reduced the effect created by those who tried harder, wore masks, sanitized better and more often, and maintained distancing where possible.
But all of the past year was not all totally bleak. We need to maintain the effort and look for the positives that were gained. We can and will overcome.
The “distancing” effects took a toll of many restaurants, but caused an upsurge in home cooking that was reflected in additional sales of cookware, refrigeration equipment, food storage containers, cookbooks, etc. The additional interest in eating at home increased awareness of food quality and nourishment. The organic foods and health food sources soared. Nuts, vegetables, fruits and other natural foods saw a rise in sales, as did the markets for healthier meats.
As all of the above healthier eating took effect, many folks also found time to exercise more while eating better. This resulted in weight losses as well as better overall physical conditions for many. Obviously, is takes a bit of self-control and dedication to eat well and lose weight at the same time. It’s easier, however, to take smaller portions at home or to leave some on your plate after getting full. When we eat out, most of us seem to be compelled to “clean our plate” just like mother advised.
Now having rambled on about food and proper diets, let's see how that fits in with the sportsman. Social distancing is easy for the average hunter and there should be a good amount of exercise involved.
Also, winter fishing has been great at area lakes this fall and winter and, again, distancing ourselves from crowds and contamination should be easy. I’ve seen more fine crappie creels this winter than I’ve ever seen in the past.
The effects of the hunting and fishing are many-fold. Not only those above but the sources of fine healthy table fare are obvious. Cold weather crappie are hard to beat for nutrition and just plain good eating.
Venison is one of the best and leanest meats you can find anywhere. Add that to the rabbits, squirrels, waterfowl and other edibles. and it’s just a monster plus for the lifestyle of the outdoorsman.
I talked with some of the lumber and home improvement people and found that even though building materials have increased in prices, the workload for the contractors has increased and some materials are scarce. Most of this construction work can be done with adequate distancing even in the remodel markets.
Unfortunately, the very cold weather will shut down the concrete work for a while, but the long fall and mild early winter seems to have been a boon for that work also. DYI home projects have flourished according to the lumber yards. So let's make the best of a bad situation rather than sitting idly by and feeling sorry for ourselves.
Get out and take walk, do some bird watching, count some deer and other wildlife, and enjoy the great creation that God has provided for us.
1 Fall around Lake Decatur 48 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 1 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 2 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 3 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 4 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 5 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 6 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 7 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 8 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 9 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 10 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 11 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 12 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 13 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 14 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 15 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 16 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 17 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 18 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 19 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 20 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 21 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 22 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 23 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 24 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 25 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 26 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 27 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 28 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 29 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 30 10.23.20.JPEG
Fall around Lake Decatur 31 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 32 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 33 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 34 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 35 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 36 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 37 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 38 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 39 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 40 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 41 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 42 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 43 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 44 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 45 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 46 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 47 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 49 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 50 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 51 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 52 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 53 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 54 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 55 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 56 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 57 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 58 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 59 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 60 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 61 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 62 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 63 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 64 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 65 10.23.20.JPG
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.