Shadow: Making lifestyle alterations and the best of our situation

As all of the above healthier eating took effect, many folks also found time to exercise more while eating better. This resulted in weight losses as well as better overall physical conditions for many. Obviously, is takes a bit of self-control and dedication to eat well and lose weight at the same time. It’s easier, however, to take smaller portions at home or to leave some on your plate after getting full. When we eat out, most of us seem to be compelled to “clean our plate” just like mother advised.

Now having rambled on about food and proper diets, let's see how that fits in with the sportsman. Social distancing is easy for the average hunter and there should be a good amount of exercise involved.

Also, winter fishing has been great at area lakes this fall and winter and, again, distancing ourselves from crowds and contamination should be easy. I’ve seen more fine crappie creels this winter than I’ve ever seen in the past.

The effects of the hunting and fishing are many-fold. Not only those above but the sources of fine healthy table fare are obvious. Cold weather crappie are hard to beat for nutrition and just plain good eating.