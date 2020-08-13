Shadow: Many ways to preserve your sporting memories

Regardless of the form or type of activities that you elect to participate in, I hope and trust that you are building up some fond memories. Most of us have some good times that we would like to remember and some less fortunate endeavors that we’d just as soon forget.

However, sometimes age and other pressing activities such as making a living tend to erase, lessen or dissolve those good memories.

There are many ways that we can safeguard some of those memories. Pictures and measurements help with those efforts. One disadvantage of measurements and pics however is that sometimes that big fish or the monster buck story that tends to grow larger from Saturday until Monday morning will be disproved by your own efforts. But I’m sure none of you would tend to exaggerate on the size or attributes of your trophies.