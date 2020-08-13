Shadow: Many ways to preserve your sporting memories

Regardless of the form or type of activities that you elect to participate in, I hope and trust that you are building up some fond memories. Most of us have some good times that we would like to remember and some less fortunate endeavors that we’d just as soon forget.
However, sometimes age and other pressing activities such as making a living tend to erase, lessen or dissolve those good memories.
There are many ways that we can safeguard some of those memories. Pictures and measurements help with those efforts. One disadvantage of measurements and pics however is that sometimes that big fish or the monster buck story that tends to grow larger from Saturday until Monday morning will be disproved by your own efforts. But I’m sure none of you would tend to exaggerate on the size or attributes of your trophies.
Many anglers these days that catch a truly trophy fish will choose an alternate method of preserving the memories by electing to have a replica mount made instead of an actual taxidermy product. My experience with these has been excellent. They sometimes look better than the actual fish since they are not as subject to deterioration etc. It is necessary to photograph the fish, measure it for length and girth, and provide as much other info as possible. This needs to happen quickly so that the actual fish can be returned to the water with as little stress as possible.
Since it’s not feasible to do a catch-and-release on a big, whitetail buck deer or other similar species, many sportsmen elect to have taxidermy mounts made to authenticate their results and preserve those memories. I, too, have several of such mounts but sometimes space is also a problem. On my rec room walls I have over a dozen full mounts, skull mounts, or rack mounts of whitetail deer, one wild boar, one ram, one antelope, one smallmouth bass, one largemouth bass, and various other memories. The space had run out however. I’ve got to find an alternative for that big buck that I intend to locate this season.
The thing that brought this alternative form of memory preservation to mind involved some beautiful skull art by Ted Bresino in Neoga. He worked up a couple of beautiful skull mounts and then was showing me canvas paintings of some of his other work. His ability to capture the complete essence of the fish, bird or animal and to place it into a painting that may also include a similar “setting” from which it came is outstanding. The painting need not necessarily be on canvas. I saw several of his efforts on wood plaques and even feathers.
I believe this type of artist’s rendition is the future variation in helping us to remember our endeavors. By providing the artist with pictures and relevant information, he can capture just as good of a reproduction of your trophy as can a taxidermist.
Another good couple of advantages to this method are: It takes less space required to display the memory, and it can be taken to other locations much more easily. Also, in most cases, the cost of this type of reminiscence will be less and the life expectancy is probably better than most taxidermy products.
Whatever method that you select for memory preservation, I hope you’ll get out into God's great creation and make some great memories in the coming seasons.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
