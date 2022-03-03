Shadow: March comes in like a lamb instead of a lion

Regardless of your beliefs in the almanac prophecies or the “sayings” of the old wise men and ladies, it’s pretty nice to see March come in like a lamb.

Some will say their predictions were correct whereby others will say they were totally incorrect according to their thinking. Almost like politics!

The weather this week was great. Most of us have been waiting all winter for this kind of weather.

It’s going to get pretty muddy around the farms and ranches, and most any other place without some protection from the elements, but it’s worth it. We have to suffer through the mud to get to the point where the ground thaws out, the water goes down, and the soil becomes firm again.

As I travel around the countryside and look at the various feedlots, they’re a mess, as usual. But the local cattle ranchers tell me that the cattle are shedding their winter coats in larger quantities. We hope that’s a sign that spring is just around the corner.

I know in the case of my horses, at least Lucy, she is shedding like mad. She had an exceptionally long and dense winter coat and it’s coming off in big clumps. I brought her into the driveway of the barn, spent considerable time currying off the clumps of hair. What did she do? She walked back out into the feedlot and found the biggest mud hole and rolled in it.

In her defense, I suspect that the shedding process causes itching and discomfort, and that the rolling and/or the mud helps with that. Seeing her behavior, my other mare (Rosie) immediately followed suit. In just minutes, both looked like mud balls and they will just have to stay that way until it’s warm enough to give them a proper shower.

Unless you have a fishing hot spot where you can stand on the dock and drill a hole in the ice, the fishing is probably slowed down for a bit. I saw some nice pictures of trophy size bass coming from the “hot water” lakes this past week, however. Those are some good sources of winter fishing spots. The lakes stay open and the fish don’t know it’s winter. The fish also grow bigger somewhat faster since they eat greater volumes caused by the increased metabolism.

On the hunting scene, the coyotes are mating and working on the crop for next season. This sometimes causes them to be out looking for a girlfriend or a boyfriend during the later hours in the day when they might normally be napping.

Also, this is a time when coyote vocalizations work to your advantage. Female howls will lure a male into range and male vocalizations will trick the dominate male in that territory to believe that another male is encroaching in this turf. I called in a big male using a combination of those calls and pretty well ruined his day.

I don’t know exactly why, but I’m seeing strange deer sightings. I’m sure I’ve seen some bucks that are growing new antlers and almost as sure that I’m seeing some larger bucks that still have their racks from last season. It’s strange how that works, but there’s a greater power that understands and controls all of that. I just enjoy seeing it all transpire.

The geese are unbelievable congregating on the local lakes and in the corn field east of my house. I wouldn’t hazard a guess how many have been there, but it’s a big number. And I see flocks going north at the same time that other flocks are going south.

I’m thinking that their GPS is messed up like mine in my truck. I was down in southern Illinois a few days ago when the GPS lady told me I had arrived at my location on the left and it wasn’t even close to my desired location. Modern technology is amazing but it doesn’t always know everything, especially in the remote areas.

I’m looking forward to some nice weather and another trip down to one of the horse camps near the Shawnee National Forest. It’s normally a few degrees warmer down there and the more rocky terrain allows it to dry out quicker. We’ll be seeing the trees budding out down there pretty shortly, and it won’t be long after that we’ll be looking for big patches of morel mushrooms!

Nothing much better than mushroom hunting from horseback even if you don’t find the fungus.

Whatever directions your likes and desires dictate, get out and enjoy some form of outdoor activities. It’s good for the body as well as the mind!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0