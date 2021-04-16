Shadow: Muddy water requires changes in tackle and presentation

Just about the time the water in the local lakes and ponds get clear enough for some decent fishing, it all goes to pot.
The rains muddy it all up and the wind blows like a minor hurricane. Just as well that the fuel pump failed on my outboard during the windy, rainy mess, because that gave me time to get it replaced before good weather returned.
I took it over to Michael Martin at Red Line Marine and he had it all repaired in a speedy manner. Now, if the weather will just hold steady maybe we can get in some enjoyable fishing.
I used to fish come rain or shine, but I find it less enjoyable to fish in a cold rain than I used to — must have something to do with gray hair. Or less hair.
With the water still pretty stained and the weather improved, I find it beneficial to change my tools and presentations a bit. Certainly you can catch a fish in the muddiest water now and then, but you can catch more of them with a couple of changes.
First of all, remember that most game fish relate to vibrations in the water. This is simply how they sense the presence of food sources and locate those morsels before they are able to see them. Consequently, lures that displace more water, rattle, and/or are more easily visible are good choices when the water is stained.
As the water color changes some lures are more visible than others. On spinnerbaits, sometimes the shiny blades are the ticket and at other times I get more response with chartreuse or a combination of colors. In clearer water the white blades are my first choice since they emulate the shad more accurately, but they do not perform as well in the stained or muddy water. Also, turtle-back and Indiana blades in magnum sizes create much more vibration and flash than do willow blades.
When using crankbaits I prefer a large model that runs a bit deeper than the water that I am fishing. This causes the lure to contact the bottom, causing more disturbance somewhat similar to a crawdad scuttling along. A chartreuse crankbait with flat sides and a wide wobble displaces more water and is a good selection.
When using jigs or other plastic baits in stained water, just stick with the same principal of displacing more water to cause a more attractive presentation. Large silicone-legged jigs with large plastic crawdad trailers sprayed down with your favorite fish attractant may be the best big bass lure I’ve ever found. It may not catch as many fish as some others, but it’s definitely a big bass bait.
Try these tips for a while and if they don’t work you can either enjoy the fine weather or quit and go find a nice mess or mushrooms.
Actually, along the shoreline are good spots to find a honey-hole of morels. I’ve been mushroom hunting from horseback recently, however, it has not been highly productive. I have to stumble over them to find them it seems, and my horse doesn’t like them so she walks on them.
But like the fishing, the experience and the ability to get outside and enjoy God's great creation is what it’s all about anyway. Give thanks for these and all of our other many blessings!