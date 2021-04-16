Shadow: Muddy water requires changes in tackle and presentation

Just about the time the water in the local lakes and ponds get clear enough for some decent fishing, it all goes to pot.

The rains muddy it all up and the wind blows like a minor hurricane. Just as well that the fuel pump failed on my outboard during the windy, rainy mess, because that gave me time to get it replaced before good weather returned.

I took it over to Michael Martin at Red Line Marine and he had it all repaired in a speedy manner. Now, if the weather will just hold steady maybe we can get in some enjoyable fishing.

I used to fish come rain or shine, but I find it less enjoyable to fish in a cold rain than I used to — must have something to do with gray hair. Or less hair.

With the water still pretty stained and the weather improved, I find it beneficial to change my tools and presentations a bit. Certainly you can catch a fish in the muddiest water now and then, but you can catch more of them with a couple of changes.

First of all, remember that most game fish relate to vibrations in the water. This is simply how they sense the presence of food sources and locate those morsels before they are able to see them. Consequently, lures that displace more water, rattle, and/or are more easily visible are good choices when the water is stained.