Shadow: No boat? Bank fishing can be fine

It doesn’t take a $100,000 bass boat to catch fish, and it certainly doesn’t take an investment anywhere near that to have just as much fun.
There’s more family fun and fishing success in shoreline fishing, and with the benefit of not having to think about that large monthly payment coming due on the glittering monster of a boat. The peace of mind is an added plus.
Certainly there’s advantages to having a boat, which enables you to move from one place to another if the fish aren’t biting. But probably, if we exert a bit of patience, the fish may start biting in that spot soon. Besides, if you’ve ever tried to deal with three kids and all of the tangled lines and hooks to bait, you will soon realize it’s much easier to do from the bank that it is cooped up in the confines of a boat.
Fishing from the bank has some frustrations, but if you’re family fishing, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. Depending on the ages and agility of the youngsters, you must first pick shoreline types that are safe enough for all ages and abilities — smaller kids get excited and tend to get top-heavy and topple into the lake or pond, etc. Safety vests are just as important here, but there’s no substitute supervision.
As far as the lure, baits and presentations are concerned, just think about where you would be fishing and what you would do if you were boating, then apply that to bank fishing.
Did you notice that the boaters are always fishing toward the bank and that most of the fish are caught within a short distance of the bank or close to some structure or object? Conversely, the average bank angler is casting just as far out toward the middle as he can reach. Why is that? Most of the fish are closer to the shoreline angler than they are to the boaters.
When fishing from shore, stay as quiet as possible and concentrate on the real close spots first. Docks, treetops, stumps, grass lines, mossy areas and the like are usually close to shore and are the premier hot spots for fish activity. The little fish use these places to hide and the big fish use them as ambush points where they lay in wait for a prey to swim into striking distance.
Slip up on these shoreline spots quietly and keep your shadow from being cast over the ambush spots. These shallow fish are easily spooked. In most cases, smaller baits work better when fishing from shore since you can keep the lure or bait in the strike zone longer than it’s possible for the boater to do. Casting parallel to the shoreline will keep lures in the “strike zones” much longer than casting straight out, etc.
Many times repetitive casting will produce fish from spots that were just fished by a passing boater or yourself. It’s a lot like playing with a cat with a piece of string. If you present it again and again he will eventually strike at it even if it is necessary to move closer to do it.
Many species of fish can be caught from shore but the most important part of these outings is the quality time with family and friends. There are hundreds of lakes, creeks, ponds, and rivers in Illinois, and most have access to shoreline anglers.
Even many of the private ponds are accessible if you’ll take the time to determine ownership and ask permission to fish. Most of the owners are concerned about the messes that anglers leave behind. Don’t be a litter bug and even clean up after the last guy that maybe wasn’t quite as conscientious as you are.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.