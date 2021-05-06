Shadow: No boat? Bank fishing can be fine

Did you notice that the boaters are always fishing toward the bank and that most of the fish are caught within a short distance of the bank or close to some structure or object? Conversely, the average bank angler is casting just as far out toward the middle as he can reach. Why is that? Most of the fish are closer to the shoreline angler than they are to the boaters.

When fishing from shore, stay as quiet as possible and concentrate on the real close spots first. Docks, treetops, stumps, grass lines, mossy areas and the like are usually close to shore and are the premier hot spots for fish activity. The little fish use these places to hide and the big fish use them as ambush points where they lay in wait for a prey to swim into striking distance.

Slip up on these shoreline spots quietly and keep your shadow from being cast over the ambush spots. These shallow fish are easily spooked. In most cases, smaller baits work better when fishing from shore since you can keep the lure or bait in the strike zone longer than it’s possible for the boater to do. Casting parallel to the shoreline will keep lures in the “strike zones” much longer than casting straight out, etc.