Shadow: Numbers were up during first deer hunting season

With the first 2021 Illinois whitetail deer season behind us and the second season now over also, let’s look at the harvest numbers for the first and compare them to previous seasons.

There are always contributing factors that affect the harvest numbers and usually a bit of logical diagnosis explains the variations.

Sometimes it’s simply a downturn in the overall herd population that reduces the kill ratios in each county as we saw a few years ago due to large kills from diseases. Then the population begins to rebound and it all evens out.

At other times, changes in the types of firearms permitted for use in Illinois affects the success numbers. This was probably the case when muzzle-loading rifles and handguns became permitted. It’s probably not that these firearms were more effective, but that the renewed interest caused more hunters to get involved.

Certainly the weather conditions controls the success to some extent. It’s simply not much fun to set out there in a freezing rain. The first season sported some nice weather in most areas resulting in an upturn in the harvest numbers for the first season. I’ll soon have the results of the second season. Then we’ll be waiting for the muzzleloader-only season results and other final numbers for the late seasons and archery seasons.

During the first season now past, Illinois hunters harvested 50,300 deer compared to 47,147 the previous year during the same hunt period. It'll be interesting to see if that increase holds in the second season, too.

Not all counties had similar increases, however. Future seasons include: Muzzleloader only season, Dec 10-12; Late winter antlerless-only season, Dec 30-Jan. 2; and Archery season, which continues thru Jan 16 but is closed during gun seasons.

Just a little recap of local counties is interesting. The following numbers are the harvest for the 2021 year followed by the 2020 followed by the2019 years harvest. Coles County 481 vs. 443 vs. 417; Clark County 714 vs. 622 vs. 694; Cumberland County 542 vs. 542 vs. 511; Effingham County 658 vs. 611 vs. 597; Moultrie County 151 vs. 142 vs. 156; Pope County 950 vs. 884 vs. 1,064; Shelby County 843 vs. 824 vs. 757; Williamson County 1,148 vs. 943 vs. 1,220.

This indicates our local counties fared much better than some of the counties that usually have much larger numbers. Again, we’ll see how it all plays out in the end.

If you’re hunting this weekend, hunt safely, and if you’re traveling the roadways, be even more cautious than normal since these activities cause even more deer to be out and moving around. I wish you good hunting, great success, and a safe return home.

I saw some really nice buck pictures this past week and there is a snow in the forecast. Just a little ground cover of snow always prompts me to get my bow back out of its case and go back to the woods.

There’s just something about hunting after a bit of new snow that intrigues me. I suspect it’s the absolute evidence of new tracks and other signs of deer in the hunt area.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

