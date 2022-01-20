Shadow: Old folklore weather predictors that are just as good as modern science (sometimes)

Here in east central Illinois we are inundated as youngsters with folklore of many varieties — at least us farm kids were!

Lots of folks put great faith in the “sayings” of old, and I’ll have to admit that some of them seem to hold true at least part of the time. Like most forecasting or myths, they don’t always work. But modern technology and science doesn’t, either!

Like this morning when I was feeding my critters, I had a hard time wrapping my head around the global warming concept. Whatever you choose to believe is irrelevant when it comes to simply enjoying the sayings and myths of the past generations. I can remember my old grandpas predicting the coming weather and other events and they were about as accurate as some of the modern day meteorologists.

Let’s examine some of the old folklore:

Ever since I was a “sprout” I heard that the caterpillars (wooly bears) predicted the weather. Supposedly, if the front end is dark, the early winter will be severe, and if the rear end is dark then the late winter will be very cold. If he’s all black, look out!

The first snow fall that you get and whatever day that falls on is how many more snow falls there will be in the remainder of the winter.

The shapes inside the persimmon seeds and the amount of winter coat on the domestic animals are indicators of how cold the winter will be.

Squirrels gathering nuts early and feverishly indicates an early and severe winter.

As high as the weeds grow, likewise will the snow banks.

A green Christmas means a white Easter.

If the ant hills are high in July, the snows will be deep in the winter.

However many days old the moon is on the first snow, that will be the number of snows until planting time.

If the first snows falls on unfrozen ground the winter will be mild.

The height of the hornets nest indicates the snows depth.

The height of the muskrat holes in the riverbank indicates the snow depth.

The first snowfall comes six weeks after the last thunderstorm in September.

Throw the first shovel of snow over your head and you won’t be cold all winter.

And maybe the best: (Korean proverb) If you’re out in the first snow with someone you like, true love will blossom between you!

There are certainly many more of these old folk sayings and if you pick among them you can prove their authenticity. Then again, if you’re a skeptic, you’ll find them wrong and silly superstitions.

Whatever you think, my ol' horse is furry like a bear this winter and the cold wind is cutting through to my old bones while doing my daily chores. I think I’ll believe her predictions!

She doesn’t mind if it’s cold as long as I don’t dally around too long between feedings. She went out and rolled in the new snow the other morning and seemed to enjoy it.

If you like the winter, I hope you enjoy it. Personally, I’m ready for spring and a chance to ride my ol' nag in a tee shirt and cowboy hat instead of long johns and ear muffs. I’m thinking that it will be whatever our great creator wishes it to be disregarding the proverbs, etc. Try to make the best of whatever that turns out to be!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0