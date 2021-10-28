Shadow: Old goals lead to new accomplishments on horseback at Shawnee National Forest

Rosalie, Rosie, and I just wound up an experience that I had long wished to accomplish.

We went to Shawnee National Forest at the Hayes Canyon Campground near Eddyville. The camp is awesome. It borders thousands of miles of trails through the national forest.

One of the things on my “wish list” for many years was to ride at least a portion of the “River-to-River” trail that goes from the Ohio River on the East to the Mississippi River on the west. I finally accomplished that goal. To ride the whole route would be more awesome, but would require more preparation and time than available right now. Also, it’s pretty rough in places and not really an encounter that a rider should tackle alone.

The River-to-River trail is a 160-mile trek from Battery Rock near Elizabethtown on the Ohio River to the east across the state to Devil's Backbone Park near Grand Tower, Illinois, on the Mississippi River. Much of the trail is on national forest land, but some follows along roads and through private properties where allowed.

The vast combination and diversity of terrain includes grasslands, bluffs, canyons, creeks, and lakes, and it varies from pretty rough terrain to areas of smooth trails. The trail is shared by hikers and horses and it has many “trailheads” for access. Primitive camping is allowed with some provisions and many camp facilities exist close to the trail.

Lots of wildlife and varying flora are visible across the state including: deer, armadillo, bobcats, red fox, bald eagles, hawks, and up to 250 bird species. This two- to three-week trip is not for the faint of heart, but it would sure be an accomplishment.

This area of the Shawnee around Eddyville is blessed with giant rocky bluffs and deep canyons. On this particular 12-mile stretch from Hayes Canyon to the trail, I rode past and under Buffalo Bluff, Bobcat Cave, Jacob’s Well and other historic landmarks. The forest is thick thru here and the canopy limits the ground growth. This allows much more visual sight distance in the woods and enhances the overall beauty of the animal activity, flora and fauna.

The rocky terrain includes bubbling creeks that turn into torrents when it rains but are beautiful shortly thereafter. My ol' horse liked drinking the creek water much better than the city water provided at the camp. She lowered the creek level at each crossing!

I was a bit apprehensive about the large and slippery sections of rock and sandstone ledges that make up sections of the trails. At some points it’s a long way down to the bottom if your horse makes a misstep. But the worry was unwarranted. My farrier, Merlin Otto, had put a hard surface material on Rosie’s shoes and she never missed a step. This material creates “treads” on the bottom of the shoes and works great on rocks, shale and slick road surfaces.

While I was out riding the trails, Rosalie set up her sewing machine and created dozens of beautiful quilt blocks in the luxury of the really nice fifth-wheel camper that we had rented for awhile. It not only had all the amenities of home but also sported a nice deck with a picnic table and fire ring for scenic evenings.

The stall for the horses and neighboring mules were just a few steps from the back door of the camper. The stalls had rubber mats for tired horse feet and running water very near. A horse “wash bay” was provided just a few yards away to allow for washing down a sweaty horse as well as improving the appearance since the mud gets everywhere.

After returning from most rides, Rosie tried to eat everything in sight, emptying her hay bag repeatedly then whinnying for some grain. Eating sounded like a good idea to me also, so Rosalie treated me to some nice camp eats also. One evening we loaded up and went to Shotgun Eddy’s, which is a really cool restaurant and provides a rounded menu of all kinds of goodies. It’s only a short distance from the camp so it’s hard to lose weight in that sort of an atmosphere.

Unfortunately, the end arrived too soon and it was time to load up and get back home to another time for lawn mowing (maybe the last?).

We’re pretty efficient campers and if we hurried I think we could be loaded up and ready to travel in less than 30 minutes. James Warner down at Northside Ford fixed me up with a new truck (new to me) a while back and this was it’s first long haul pulling my stock trailer. I was pretty impressed since I only dropped 1 to 1 1/2 miles per gallon towing compared to running empty. I was spoiled in the past pulling with my old diesel but this gas model does very well. Maybe not quite the power of the diesel but plenty to spare.

Now that we're home, Rosie is back in her new barn stall eating grain and Rosalie is back making quilt pieces for her latest project. Getting back home and settled again is a bittersweet thing but all is well on the Shadow Ranch. Still have some pears and apples on the trees so may have to deal with some of those before the frost takes them away. We’re appreciative of our many blessings and the beauties of God's creations.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

