Shadow: Patience a key to successful coyote hunt

With the coyote population and modern technology being at their peak, it’s no wonder hunters are pitting their skills against those of the wily coyote.

Modern technology has certainly led to some additional successes with a segment of hunters, especially those who night hunt with “night vision” or “thermal imaging” equipment. These newer tools certainly are impressive and they do increase the kill ratio for many hunters.

I am not being negative regarding this style of hunting. It’s just not my preferred thing. I like to hunt in the daylight and be able to see the coyotes as they approach the area and are skeptical but tempted by the sounds of the caller and/or the decoys. Besides, even at my advanced age, there are other things I’d rather do in the dark.

I really like to use mouth calls where the hunter controls the volume, pitch and type of sound, but would readily agree that electronic calls have considerable advantages.

The biggest plus for the electronic call is the separation between the calling sounds and the hidden hunter. Coupled with a decoy of some sort, this attracts the coyote and makes the detection of the hunter much less.

I regularly couple the two together to get a more varied attraction. Then I stop the mouth calls if I believe the quarry to be approaching and switch on a mechanical decoy.

The mechanical rabbit is a great tool and, coupled with a coyote silhouette decoy, is very effective. The problem with much of this is that you soon get to the point that there is just too much to carry out to the site.

Running a bit late due to some other chores, I ventured to one of my closer and favorite stands or “sits." I normally try to back up against some object like a big hay bale or a tree trunk. This breaks up the outline of your body and any necessary movements.

Anyway, I set up in a fence row adjacent to a corn filed on one side and a wooded area on the other. I placed the decoy and caller about 50 yards out in the corn field.

I used several sounds to no avail, however, I’ve found that the last sit of the evening and the first of the morning to be the most productive. It was too late to consider moving to another site, so I elected to “sit it out.”

The coyotes tend to move more freely in the lower light conditions, and about a half-hour before sundown, a big, brown male blew out of the woods across the field and jumped on my decoy. This happened so fast that I was scrambling to get caught up with him. I ruined his day very close to the decoy and just sat quietly while changing the call sound to a “coyote distress” mode.

Within five minutes, the second dog made a big circle and took off across the corn field, evidently sensing something not normal. He may have seen me jacking another round into the chamber. He rolled like a rabbit at 140 steps and — it turned out — "he" was sizable female.

I jacked in another round and again sat quietly, switching back to a distressed rabbit sound. To my surprise and immense pleasure, the third coyote ran into the field and, being a big male, was upset that the other male was lying next to the decoy rabbit that he intended to have for supper. He made a circle around the first coyote and the decoy and stopped. Wrong move on his part!

This made three coyotes harvested in less than 15 minutes from the same position. All of them were mature coyotes capable of decimating many, many nests of game birds as well as killing of domestic calves and whitetail deer. Since the coyote doesn’t have any natural predators in our part of the country, other than the automobile, it’s imperative to control the population so that some of the more vulnerable other species can survive.

My biggest point in the above is the fact that I could have shot the first coyote and ended the hunt successfully. By waiting and exercising some additional patience, I got one of the very few “triples” of my coyote hunting life. I’ve resulted in a number of “doubles,” but triples are a rarity in daytime hunting.

I wish you a Merry Christmas, good hunting, and additional patience in all your endeavors!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

