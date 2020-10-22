Shadow: Plenty to do outdoors this time of year

It was such a beautiful week that it was hard to stay “on task” instead of sitting in a tree stand a bunch.
The fall colors of the trees are outstanding this year and the marvelous pelicans down on Lake Mattoon could occupy my whole afternoon if I’d let them. It's raining as I write this and that is such a blessing. This should stop the field fires and other similar hazards related to the exceptionally dry weather.
Too much went on this past week to pack into this column, but some of my activities might have not been very interesting anyway. I guess that depends on your particular field of interest.
I finished building a fence around a bit of pasture that will eventually be home for a couple of calves. At least that is the current plan. The ground was unbelievably hard and dry clear to the bottom of the post holes. Very hard digging!
My plans change regularly usually in relation to my billfold. The budget on fence project got completely out of hand. I seem to buy things just when the market has skyrocketed due to some hurricane or other disaster. I still have to plow it, apply lime and fertilizer, and plant it, so we’ll see how all that goes.
I decided to cut a tree down, for the logs that it contained, on one of the windiest days of the week. The wind caught it at the last moment and it didn’t fall exactly where I intended, but it was close enough. I got two pretty straight logs from it and proceeded to try to hew a couple of beams from them for supports under a winter calf enclosure. This is to be a portable structure so I want beams or “runners” under it to make it movable.
Anyway, it soon became evident that the bar on my saw was too short, coupled with my beam cutter, to reach through the logs. Life is just full of problems, isn’t it? With some improvising I managed the first cut from the top of the logs and switched to a set of rails for a chainsaw sawmill. Same problem — chainsaw bar too short!
As I’ve said before, I seldom have a tool that I don’t redesign from that of the original manufacturer. So this evening was spent grinding and welding some attachments that hopefully make it more functional. I hope those calves appreciate this on those cold winter days!
I did spend some time in the woods this week without any outstanding results. Saw some does and fawns and a small buck or two, but no shooters.
I am amazed at the abundance and quality of some of the mast crops and other vegetation this year. This is a result of a very wet spring, I suppose. I found some enormous walnuts, acorns, hickory nuts, and giant hedge apples while slipping in and out of my tree stand. It’s good to see the grain crops being harvested quickly this fall. That will make the hunting a bit more productive, I think. At least it’s good for our farmer friends.
On a different subject but of considerable interest, the Illinois Department of Resources has a new website that appears to be very effective and informative. It makes it a lot more user friendly and easier to find the information you wish. The site is: https://huntillinois.org. Give it a try and I think you’ll appreciate their efforts. Have a good week and successful hunting.
