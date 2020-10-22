Shadow: Plenty to do outdoors this time of year

I decided to cut a tree down, for the logs that it contained, on one of the windiest days of the week. The wind caught it at the last moment and it didn’t fall exactly where I intended, but it was close enough. I got two pretty straight logs from it and proceeded to try to hew a couple of beams from them for supports under a winter calf enclosure. This is to be a portable structure so I want beams or “runners” under it to make it movable.

Anyway, it soon became evident that the bar on my saw was too short, coupled with my beam cutter, to reach through the logs. Life is just full of problems, isn’t it? With some improvising I managed the first cut from the top of the logs and switched to a set of rails for a chainsaw sawmill. Same problem — chainsaw bar too short!

As I’ve said before, I seldom have a tool that I don’t redesign from that of the original manufacturer. So this evening was spent grinding and welding some attachments that hopefully make it more functional. I hope those calves appreciate this on those cold winter days!

I did spend some time in the woods this week without any outstanding results. Saw some does and fawns and a small buck or two, but no shooters.