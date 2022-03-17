Shadow: Prepare for the bugs that come with spring fun

The sun shining on a couple of garage doors caused a hatch of spring bugs a couple of days ago, reminding me of some of the preparations that we should be taking for the upcoming spring.
I have yet to get all my fruit trees trimmed and the broken limbs removed from the massive crops from last year. It seems that it was either too wet to get out on the sod with the tractor or the wind was blowing like a gale — at least that’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it. I’ve got to put that higher on my to-do list since it will soon be time to do the first spraying for those pesky insects that invade the fruit trees.
We need to be stocking up on some bug repellent for our personal use also. That way we will have it on hand when spring provides those first batches of mosquitoes, midges, flies and various other pests.
It’s pretty important to protect yourself from the bites from these critters since many diseases are borne within them or carried by them. Mosquitoes, ticks and some other insects carry the possibility of several dangerous and sometimes fatal diseases.
Of course the best prevention is to avoid being outside or where the insects are. But sometimes that is either not possible or not practical. Most of us want to be outside enjoying the nice weather for many sports, cook-outs and myriad other activities. Consequently, we need to be prepared. Also the unavailability of many products these days makes earlier preparation even more important.
So what insect repellents are best and which ones are best for you? DEET is accepted as the best repellent and the higher the percentage of DEET in the repellent the better. Usually 30 percent or so is adequate — it may be better to use a lower concentration and apply it more often.
DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are referred to in a fact sheet as common insect repellents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using products with one of these EPA registered ingredients. Some can be applied to human skin and some can be used on clothing — it’s important to read the package instructions fully.
Permethrin is another treatment product for your clothing that I've found effective. Permethrin even stays effective after washing your clothing, at least for a while. Some of us are allergic to DEET so we must select from other products or be sure it does not contact our skin.
I’ve experimented with many of the “natural” repellents with very little success. There are a bunch of products that claim to be repellents but I had very little success with them other than bolstering the finances of the marketers.
Thermocell was one other product that I found successful. It emits a repellent by heating a saturated pad and in calm conditions is effective for about a fifteen foot circle. The wind does affect this however.
Why do some people get bitten by mosquitoes more frequently than others? I read somewhere that we excrete lactic acid and other chemicals that mosquitoes are attracted to. Some think that blood type is relevant to this attractant. It seems that those who have type O blood attract more mosquitoes that those with type A or B.
I know one gentleman I used to fish with always got eaten up by mosquitoes while I only was mildly affected. Whatever you select, get prepared and enjoy the pleasures of our great outdoors.
Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net