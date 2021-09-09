Shadow: Remembering the man with the tree house

I’m not sure just what inspired these recollections — possibly it was because I was working on my new horse barn. I make some unorthodox concoctions (mistakes) sometimes that I have to correct or cover up before anyone knowledgeable sees them. I once heard that the mark of a good carpenter was the ability to cover up your mistakes. I usually get most of them covered and just live with the remainder.

Anyway, this may have caused me to reminisce about an old neighbor that I had many years ago.

I was only about 6 years old when I first accompanied dad down a long lane to an old gentleman’s place of residence. I say it that way because it’s hard to call it a house or a home or a camp, just his happy residence.

The man lived alone in a shack house that was built around a tree. He had scrounged up pieces of corrugated roofing, tar paper, old barn boards and various other pieces of country scrap, with which he had built himself a home.

The center piece or “cornerstone” of the house was a small tree that provided support for everything else. The walls were at odd angles and simply whatever length the available materials provided for. There was an outdoor campfire with a crude cooking rack and an old barrel stove inside that vented up through the sheet metal pieces. As the years passed the tree got larger and didn’t seem to suffer any ill effects from being part of the house construction.

On my first visit I was reluctant to actually meet this bearded outdoorsman, but as the years went by I visited him periodically and grew to admire him immensely. I realized later that my dad looked after him a bit, providing some provisions that just happened to be extras at our house. They were much appreciated at this man's camp, but it was obvious that he harbored no need or desire for charity. He was totally independent and liked it that way.

I said that he lived alone but that’s not exactly right. He had several coon hounds that provided company for him as well as provided a source of income from the hunting of coons and possums. I suspect that they also provided some much appreciated body heat on the cold winter nights when the fire got low in the old barrel stove.

The dogs came and went into and out of the house at will, but the house always looked as neat and clean as you can make a dirt floor with a few rugs here and there. He had built some “cabinets” by turning orange crates on their sides and fastening several together. The result was crude but very functional.

In the early years he had an old Model A and then later a '36 Chevy that ran part of the time but was used very seldom. Dad would just happen to drop by about once a month and help him jump start it and get it functional. The old guy would venture into Mattoon and visit a few places on Western Avenue where everything that he could want was located. He never wore shoes in the summer time — even when he went to town for his provisions.

The winters were long for us but I don’t think he felt that way. His livelihood was based on hunting, fishing and trapping, and that is the time of the year that those activities flourish.

He cleaned the hides under a tarp tied to a tree and stretched and dried them inside the shack. It was quite impressive to me as a young kid to see all of the stretched hides. On those trips to town he would take the hides to the fur buyer and turn them into money for his provisions. I didn’t think about those things until my later visits, but I suspect it was hard to glean enough out of the hides to buy flour, sugar, salt, lard and the other things we call necessities.

As I think back on the old man and his lifestyle, I believe he was one of the most self-satisfied and content persons that I have ever known. He was healthy, happy, and content to take “one day at a time,” just like the old song says.

Who could ask for more that that?

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

