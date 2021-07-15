Shadow: Shawnee National Forest recreational possibilities endless

This past week, Rosalie and I again ventured to southern Illinois and the Shawnee National forest areas.

This area seems to have an exceptional attraction for us. The scenic beauty is certainly part of it since there is always something new to see regardless of the weather or the season. We have returned to the river-crossing ferry at Cave-In-Rock and the floating river restaurant at Elizabethtown quite regularly over the years, but we also venture out into the vast reaches of the forested areas to visit other sites as well.

This time we elected to take Rosalie’s car rather than my truck, and that proved to be my first mistake. The GPS disc is quite ancient, as is the car. The car served us well but the GPS lied a lot. First it said to exit at a point in the road where there was no adjoining road to exit onto. That should have told me something, but I kept believing that the GPS lady knew best and followed her directions.

She calmly rerouted us and we got farther and farther out into the unknown areas of Shawnee forest. The roads got narrower and turned to dirt and rock, with creek crossings that had no bridges. I saw a couple of small shacks with smokestacks that I suspected were connected to moonshine stills. But I kept believing the trusted GPS lady.

Topping a hill and dropping off into another creek bottom, she declared that we had arrived at our destination and Eddyville was on our left. The only thing on our left was and endless creek bottom full of underbrush.

I had also taken my handheld GPS for hiking purposes and, after firing it up, I realized that we were in the middle of nowhere and Eddyville was about 30 miles east of our present location. We had driven many, many miles needlessly, but since it was a sight-seeing trip anyway, it only made lunch a bit later.

Finally arriving in the Eddyville area, we visited some horse camps to see what facilities each had for some planned future visits. I intend to take my horse down and ride the endless trails of the forest, while Rosalie will take her smaller sewing machine and make quilt blocks for assembly when we get back home.

The cabins are so quiet and peaceful and the facilities so serene that a permanent stay is tempting. We are looking forward to going back down for an extended visit of riding, quilting and relaxation.

If you have any appreciation or interest in outdoor activities and historical sites, the Shawnee area should be on your bucket list regularly. The nearly 300,000 acres provides endless possibilities for viewing the flora, fauna and historical sites that are not unduly disturbed by man’s presence. It hosts lush oak and hickory areas accompanied by rocky, razorback ridges and lush wetlands. Nearly a million people visit annually with little negative effect on this vast resource.

The River-To-River trail has always been an attraction to me since it spans 160 miles of trails from the Ohio River across the state to the Mississippi River. Most of this distance is on public land, but a bit is either on private property or along roads to get it all connected together. It passes through several state parks and nationally designated wilderness areas.

The abundant wildlife you might see includes deer, red fox, red-tailed hawks, bobcats, armadillo and bald eagles. The forest is also home to some 250 species of birds.

Visiting and enjoying the Shawnee Forest can be as strenuous or as easy and relaxing as you want or need it to be, depending on your physical desires and abilities. Many sites require hiking abilities, but many others can be viewed from your automobile or by taking just a few steps.

Another unique experience might include a kayak or canoe trip down scenic Lusk creek or a bike ride on the trails at Lake Glendale. In summary, shut down the boob tube, turn off the computer and get out and enjoy the vast beauties of God's creation right here close to home.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

