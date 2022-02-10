Shadow: Snow storms mean snow ice cream, potato chip cookies, chores and hobbies

Since the snow storm passed and the last couple of days have been bearable, I managed to get in some horseback riding through the fields and snowdrifts.

My ol' mare seemed to enjoy the different type of ride and I certainly did. We followed many types of tracks as we wandered through the snowy areas.

I saw tracks from the rabbits, geese, coyotes, cats, deer, squirrels, birds and a few that I didn’t recognize. We examined many trails to see their activities — looking to see if the coyotes were following the rabbits or the deer and where each species lived, rested, ate and hunted. These are interesting rides since their tracks are much more evident in the snow.

Tiring of these activities, we looked for some deep and clean snow drifts where Rosalie might extract enough virgin snow for some snow ice cream. You gotta be careful picking the right snow since some of it has yellow areas in it from the wild critters. Don’t eat yellow snow!

I haven’t seen the ice cream yet as of this writing, but she had already whipped up some fine potato chip cookies to go with the ice cream when it’s done. She may be waiting for me to bring in the snow?

I took awhile off and got some chores done and now I’m back. I took care of the critters (horses and cats) and carried in enough firewood to fill the indoor rack. Bringing another tote full of wood up near the house for future refilling chores was next. Then it was time to bundle some firewood for the self-serve rack out near the road.

The previous week was hectic just keeping enough in the rack to supply wood for the customers' fireplaces and wood stoves during the storm. Some folks were out of power for a while and this helped them survive the storm of 2022.

If we’ve actually got six more weeks of winter I’ve got to get to splitting and bundling some more wood. I’m just hoping it will be a mild six weeks and spring is just around the corner. Since the lake has a lot of “hard water” and I can’t go fishing, I’ll just ride my ol' horse on the days that it’s bearable and hibernate on the extremely cold and windy days.

I did find time on the recent coldest days to make a couple more knives — one from a farrier's rasp and another from a nice piece of tool steel. I put an antler handle on the skinner that came for the horse-shoe rasp and still have several more hours of work on it before it’s a finished product.

Sound like I’ve got plenty to do while waiting for the lake to thaw. It’s also time to be doing those winter repairs and updating on fishing rods, reels, tackle and boating gear. Some preparation now will make the first few fishing trips more enjoyable and less frustrating. Think spring and it’ll make it all better!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

