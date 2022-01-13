Shadow: Still plenty of wildlife to check out in winter months

Many of the bird species that we enjoy during the summer have flown south by now, and many of the bird watchers have flown south also.

But you can still enjoy the ones who stay right here with us all or most of the winter.

There are usually some of the individuals of migrating species that have a more rugged constitution and stay here all winter. I don’t know why those isolated individuals stay when the others go away. Maybe they just don’t like to travel so far? Even so, there are a bunch of interesting birds and waterfowl left here to see and enjoy.

In the winter, when the leaves are all gone from the trees, it’s much easier to see the various birds and also the other animals. I saw two beautiful eagles this afternoon. They were sitting together in a corn field ,and even though I wish my camera was better, I got decent photos of them.

When one flew away a few yards, his wingspan was impressive! They were staying together, and one was somewhat larger than the other. This makes me wonder if it’s that time of year for them to begin the pairing processes leading up to nesting time.

The eagles usually return to the same nesting site unless there is some undue stress placed upon it by outside sources. They continue to build on the nest, making it larger and heavier and heavier. Sometimes it becomes so heavy, it breaks down the tree. I read where a nest weighed in at over 2,000 pounds when it fell from its longtime perch. It took a lot of building to create a nest that large.

I’ve also noticed some of the turkey buzzards still around — certainly not as many as usual, but they’re still performing their duties as the sanitary engineers of the countryside. They may be ugly, but they serve a good purpose, and if you’ll try to overlook their initial appearances, they are beautiful in the way they ride the air currents to great heights.

Also, the various species of hawks were out in great numbers this week, scouring the ditches and waterways for the movement of a meandering mouse. One section along the highway had a hawk on almost every power pole in that area — must have been a good mouse area.

When you venture out to observe the birds and wildlife, don’t shun the various state and federal parks and forests. These are great places to go hiking, biking, road-tripping or horseback riding while in search for sightings of unique species. Since the foliage is absent, the nesting places and hunting areas are much easier to locate. It’s amazing how many squirrel nests are obvious at this time of year when they were mostly hidden in the summer.

During this cold weather, the predator birds and animals require more calories to cope with the lower temperatures. This causes them, especially the nocturnal types, to hunt more in the daylight hours than is normal. I sighted some coyotes this week and a neighbor saw a nice red fox out during the daylight hours.

When we get some snow cover on the ground, this becomes even more evident. It simply takes more time and effort to find enough food, and this additional time and effort burns more calories.

It’s a vicious circle for some of them in the bad weather. They lose considerable body weight and it’s nature's process to ferret out the weak links in the genetic processes. It’s simply the survival of the fittest.

So far this winter here in east central Illinois we haven’t had weather conditions that unduly stress the bird population. They are still eating on the seeds of many plants, etc. The snow or ice cover greatly affects their ability to feed adequately. That is a good time to increase your bird feeding facilities. Unfortunately, you can’t feed the deer in Illinois.

Don’t neglect your domestic animals, either. They require more feed and adequate water in cold weather when it’s hard to keep water from freezing. Dogs and cats need additional food sources and regular water available.

I just put heated watering stations in my horse stalls. This looks like the answer to fighting the iced-up tanks. A horse normally eats about 16 hours per day, but in the severe cold it needs to eat continuously to maintain body weight and stay warm.

Getting them out of the wind really helps during severe conditions, also. They cope with the cold pretty well as long as they stay dry and can get out of the direct wind. Some great philosopher said: Take care of your horses and they will take care of you!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

