Shadow: Sunrise through a bow quiver

This morning I watched the sunrise over and thru a minor cloud bank and was again amazed at the glorious wonders of God's creation. The sunrise was enhanced a bit by the view being thru the arrows on my bow quiver. The multi-colored fletching added to the coloration of the scene but it could not compete with the colors of the natural sunrise. Just fyi, the fletching on the arrows is the colored vanes that replace what used to be feathers plucked from various fowls and birds. These vanes or feathers stabilize the arrow in flight assuring more accurate shots.

I noticed one of the vanes was loose due to the glue releasing its hold and switched to another arrow till I returned home to re-cement it into proper alignment. It still amazes that the Indians could take old feathers and some pine tar coupled with a straight stick and accomplish what I have problems doing today with modern techno equipment. They knapped their arrowhead out of various flints and materials rather than visiting the neighborhood archery shop as we do. They probably hunted more hours that we do and with a greater incentive called hunger.

As of this writing, I do not have the harvest results of the first firearm season and I’ll publish those when available. The second firearm season will be in session by the time of this printing and I wish you well. This is the four-day season of Dec. 2 thru 5 and then it will be followed by the muzzleloader-only season Dec. 10, 11 and 12. Those with valid muzzleloader permits may also use those permits with muzzleloader arms during the second firearm season.

Judging from the numbers of deer at the local processing facilities, I suspect the harvest will be right in line with the past few seasons. This seems to indicate that the deer population has rebounded from the disease reduction of a few years back. I think it also reflects an increase in numbers of hunters as well as an increase in the archery hunters due to the popularity of crossbows. These were not legal in Illinois until just the last few years and they have become very popular especially among lady hunters and those with limited physical abilities.

There are some awesome bows on the market these days that make it possible for some of the less physical hunters to complete with great accuracy and confidence. Just when I think I’ve seen all of the possibilities and innovations in archery equipment, up crops another new concept or design. The weight and width of the crossbows has diminished to the point that the width and weight concerns are gone if you can stand the initial cost. The lighter and narrower bows are also the most expensive as well as are the newest innovative models.

The arrows or “bolts” as they are called for the crossbows have also evolved along with the broad-heads that adorn the tips of the arrows. These are the items that do the actual work. The bow and the arrow just provides the means of getting to the point of impact. Expanding tips seem to be the most popular these days but many hunters still use “fixed blade” broadheads.

Another relatively new item is the advent of lighted knocks. The knock is the part of the arrow that is in contact with the string. These new knocks have tiny led lights that turn on when the arrow is fired and make finding the arrow much easier after the hunt. Lots of innovations and new products do not replace good hunting practices and ethics, however. I wish you good hunting!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

