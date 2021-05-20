Shadow: Take advantage of the available outdoor resources

What are your favorite outdoor activities? Could it be hiking, birding, rock climbing, picnicking, swimming, boating, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, four wheeling, or any one of the many other outdoor behaviors?
These resources and many more are available to most anyone at a small cost or at no cost since most are available at one or many state parks and recreational sites. It’s amazing and unfortunate that more people don’t take advantage of our easily obtainable resources — especially during these times when social distancing is still an advantage and most of these activities are family oriented.
Here in east central Illinois we are blessed with an abundance of these resources, most of which are owned or managed by the department of natural resources, cities or the federal government.
Many times, folks just relate the sites such as Lake Shelbyville with recreational boating or fishing, but there are myriad other activities available there, and also at many of the other state parks. The hiking and bird watching possibilities are almost endless.
Rosalie and I have been watching some new species of birds here on our home feeders and are amazed at the many variations and species. If you will get out and quietly walk the many trails at the local lakes and parks, you will be astounded at the variations and the beauties of the many creatures.
Besides the birds, many other interesting creatures may be observed in their natural habitat. Zoos are great places to see critters, but it’s really cool to see them in their normal habitat and going about their daily routines. The interaction within and between the species is especially interesting.
I saw two whitetail does fighting a while back and that is a sight to see. Normally we think of deer bucks as being the fighters but when the does fight it’s more dramatic. They stand up on their hind feet and make the hair fly off their opponent with their front feet.
The box turtles are out looking for mates about now and will result in your seeing more of them also.
Depending on your style of activities and just how strenuous you wish your day to be, you may tailor the type or select an activity that suits your needs or fits your physical abilities. Some might want to go rock climbing or rappelling while others are content to walk leisurely through the park and sit on the nearest bench while listening to the chirping of the birds and frogs.
While many parks and state forests have miles and miles of hiking trials and equine trails for the horse enthusiasts, some of the smaller facilities that may have fewer miles also boast of exceptional trails, picnicking, camping and other facilities. I have not yet walked the trail, but I understand the new hiking trail encompassing Lake Charleston is superb. I must put that on my list of places to visit.
The horse trails here in Illinois are not as abundant as some places, but many miles of trails are available at some of the area's smaller parks, and are especially abundant in the southern parts of the state where the Shawnee National Forest abounds. Many private campgrounds surround the National Forest providing exceptional facilities such as cabins, camp sites, stall facilities for the horses, and lots of dining possibilities.
I just had my stock trailer refurbished by Whites Sandblasting and Painting near Toledo, and boy does it look nice. Now I can load my ol' mare and go to Shawnee in style. I’d better remember to take my GPS or compass with me since it’s been several years since I have frequented those massive wooded areas. Rosalie might have to organize a search party to find me otherwise.
