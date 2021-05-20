Shadow: Take advantage of the available outdoor resources

Rosalie and I have been watching some new species of birds here on our home feeders and are amazed at the many variations and species. If you will get out and quietly walk the many trails at the local lakes and parks, you will be astounded at the variations and the beauties of the many creatures.

Besides the birds, many other interesting creatures may be observed in their natural habitat. Zoos are great places to see critters, but it’s really cool to see them in their normal habitat and going about their daily routines. The interaction within and between the species is especially interesting.

I saw two whitetail does fighting a while back and that is a sight to see. Normally we think of deer bucks as being the fighters but when the does fight it’s more dramatic. They stand up on their hind feet and make the hair fly off their opponent with their front feet.

The box turtles are out looking for mates about now and will result in your seeing more of them also.