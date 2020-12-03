 Skip to main content
Shadow: Taking a closer look at the first season's deer harvest
With the first Illinois whitetail deer season behind us and the second season now in progress, let’s look at the harvest numbers and compare them to last season.

There are always contributing factors that affect the harvest numbers and usually a bit of logical diagnosis explains the variations.

Sometimes it’s simply a downturn in the overall herd population that reduces the kill ratios in each county, as we saw a few years ago due to large kills from diseases. Then the population begins to rebound and it all evens out.

At other times, changes in the types of firearms permitted for use in Illinois affects the success numbers. This was probably the case when muzzle-loading rifles and handguns became permitted. It’s probably not that these firearms were more effective, but that the renewed interest caused more hunters to get involved.

Certainly the weather conditions controls the success to some extent; it’s simply not much fun to set out there in a freezing rain.

During the first season now past, Illinois hunters harvested 47,147 deer compared to 50,173 the previous year during the same hunt period. We’ll see the results of this second season soon, and see if that rebound happens.

Not all counties had reductions, however, as seen in the following info. Future seasons include: Muzzleloader only season Dec 11, 13; Late winter antlerless-only season Dec 31 - Jan 3 2021; Some CWD seasons (see chart) - Archery season continues thru Jan 17, 2021 (closed during gun seasons).

Just a little recap of local counties is interesting. The following numbers are the harvest for last year followed by this years harvest. Coles County 417 vs 443, Clark County 694 vs 622, Cumberland County 511 vs 542, Effingham County 597 vs 611, Moultrie County 156 vs 142, Pope County 1064 vs 884, Shelby County 757 vs 824, Williamson County 1220 vs 943. This indicates our local counties fared much better than some of the counties that usually have much larger numbers. Again, we’ll see how it all plays out in the end.

If you’re hunting this weekend, hunt safely, and if you’re traveling the roadways, be even more cautious than normal since these activities cause even more deer to be out and moving around. I wish you good hunting, great success, and a safe return home.

Dave Shadow Mug

Dave Shadow

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

