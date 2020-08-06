Shadow: Technology aids hunting success

Elevated deer stands and blinds are also good tools for successful hunting, but they too must be camouflaged to be highly successful. Proper selection for stand or blind placement is essential for success especially when archery hunting. Good scouting will help you determine areas and trails that are being used and hoof-prints are some indicators of deer size and degree of activity. You can find the perfect tree for a deer stand, but if it’s not within shooting distance of the deer, it’s not much good! Use local branches and materials to camouflage or “brush-in” the blind or stand.

Most of us don’t get out into the woods on a daily basis. Time and other priorities just don’t allow it. Consequently the deer have a great advantage over us. They play the game of elusive existence on a daily basis and are better at it than we are. One of the major tools available to try to improve our odds are cameras. Some call them trail cameras, others call them scouting cameras and other terms. Whatever, they provide for us a much better indication of what is going on in the woods in our absence.