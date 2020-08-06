Shadow: Technology aids hunting success

We live in a time and world of growing technology that affects almost all aspects of our lives. These are good things for the most part but sometimes I think maybe technology should take a back seat to good preparation and sound hunting knowledge and practices.
Having said that, I must admit that even though I am “technologically challenged” compared to much of the younger generations, I too appreciate and use many of the “modern day” tools in my hunting endeavors.
Let face it — most of us aren’t in the same class as Daniel Boone when considering our tracking skills and many other aspects of whitetail deer hunting. We sometimes need a little help from the “techy” world.
Good optics in the form of binoculars are a good example and an adequate range finder made for the type of hunting we are doing are perfect examples of "necessities." Some of the other things on the market today may go a bit too far. If you had one of each of the “necessary innovations” that the televised sports show advocate you’d have to pull a wagon to the woods with you in order to haul it all.
But not all of them are bad, let’s examine a few.
First of all, some good clothing geared to the weather is a necessity. You can’t hunt if you’re cold and if you’re too hot because of overdressing you simply stink! Dress in layers so that you can modify the amount required. Camo clothing is great but since deer only see some levels of blue it’s pretty over-rated. Avoid blues and use clothing with patterns such as plaids if you don’t have camo patterns. Some odor control and remaining without movement is more important than color choices.
Elevated deer stands and blinds are also good tools for successful hunting, but they too must be camouflaged to be highly successful. Proper selection for stand or blind placement is essential for success especially when archery hunting. Good scouting will help you determine areas and trails that are being used and hoof-prints are some indicators of deer size and degree of activity. You can find the perfect tree for a deer stand, but if it’s not within shooting distance of the deer, it’s not much good! Use local branches and materials to camouflage or “brush-in” the blind or stand.
Most of us don’t get out into the woods on a daily basis. Time and other priorities just don’t allow it. Consequently the deer have a great advantage over us. They play the game of elusive existence on a daily basis and are better at it than we are. One of the major tools available to try to improve our odds are cameras. Some call them trail cameras, others call them scouting cameras and other terms. Whatever, they provide for us a much better indication of what is going on in the woods in our absence.
Trail cameras are one of the items that has taken “leaps and bounds” in technology since their advent. Some of the first trail cameras used trip wires and they had film that had to be taken to the store for developing. Those were the Model T’s of that industry. Now the pixel count is up and pictures or videos are clear and sharp and pictures can be viewed in the woods or on your home computer. Some even include audio. The range and trigger speed is far superior and getting better every season.
Some manufacturers provide camera models that almost instantly send a picture to your smart phone every time the camera is tripped. You must decide which features and models fit your hunting needs and maybe your hunting budget. Personally, I opted for more cameras with less technology so that I can cover more sites. Your needs may be different or your budget may be bigger!
Either way lets get ready for the upcoming deer season early this year so that we aren’t traipsing around in the deer woods after the season starts. I wish you good hunting and lots of enjoyment in these times of preparation and planning.
Options abound for outdoor recreation
Ewing Park
Miller Park
Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary
Rock Springs Nature Center & Conservation Area
Fairview Park
Fox Ridge State Park
Douglas Hart Nature Center
Sugar Grove Nature Center
Forest Park Nature Center
Busey Woods
Crystal Lake Park
Washington Park
Lincoln Memorial Garden and Nature Center
Carpenter Park
Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and writes a weekly outdoor column for the JG-TC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!