Shadow: The cicadas are coming, but they don't have to ruin your summer

Cicadas generate their very irritating sounds for the purpose of mating. Once they leave the ground, their whole purpose is mating. They live in the ground eating roots from adjacent trees, etc. The above ground destruction is mostly on your ears.

Only the males make these mating sounds as they attempt to attract the females. The females are much quieter. The sound-creating organs are only found on the males. The females do not have the ability or organs to create these noises.

Cicadas do not bite as they have no “stingers,” etc. They do have prickly legs, however, that may irritate or even pierce delicate skin.

Information attributed to the University of Illinois said that the Illinois brood known as Brood XIII will emerge in late May 2024. It has the reputation as the largest emergence known anywhere.

In 1956, entomologists found as many as 311 emergence holes per square yard in an area near Chicago. That’s approximately 1.5 million cicadas per acre. When they die and drop to the ground in such large numbers, the odor is sometimes objectionable. Some people in the Chicago area had to use snow shovels to clear their sidewalks, according to reports.