Shadow: The gremlins are taking my stuff again

Oh man, now where did I put that hose I bought a few days ago?

And why is there never a 9/16 socket in the tool box when I need it? I know I put that hose up where I’d know where it was when I needed it. I bought it in anticipation of having it ready to use when cooler weather arrived and the old conventional hoses freeze up. It is one of those that expands from fifteen feet in length to fifty feet and then shrinks back to fifteen when the pressure is released. These are super lightweight and easy to put inside when freezing temperatures arrive.

And I just used a 9/16 socket and now I can’t find one anywhere. I have six 5/8 sockets and five 11/16 ones, but never a 9/16 or a 1/2 one. Surely it can’t be because those are used many times more often than any of the other sizes!

I know just what’s happening! It’s those dreaded gremlins again. They visit our little ranch regularly creating all kinds of havoc.

These gremlins are not to be confused with the Gremlin model cars AMC built in about 1971 and produced in some variations. These gremlins and devious little critters hide things and move things to places other than where your memories tell you that you left them.

These little critters not only visit the shop and barn, but they even invade the house. Even Rosalie has problems with items disappearing — things that she knew just where the once were and now they don’t exist. Sometimes it’s quilt pieces and sewing paraphernalia and other times it’s odd happenings.

It’s even been food disappearing from the refrigerator. Just the other night she was sure there was a piece of apple/pear pie left and the next morning it wasn’t there. She did find some crumbs on the counter and an empty milk glass in the sink. It’s a big mystery! (It was excellent pie!)

According to my recollections, the gremlins first came into existence or maybe just “came to light” during World War II. They were thought to create engine problems, gauges to read pressures and temperatures incorrectly, and all kinds of other weird problems for our aircraft. The pilots began to believe in the gnomes or mythical creatures and some even painted anti-gremlin graffiti on their planes to ward off the ill effects. Evidently they survived the war and the trying times of later years to surface again at my house.

Gremlins have some other “side effects” also. At least I blame it on them. They drink the water out of my coffee machine! It’s always empty and I can’t blame Rosalie since she doesn’t drink coffee. Other times I find myself walking into the kitchen and don’t remember why I’m there. That’s not really a problem, however, because it’s obviously time for another piece of pie or a sandwich!

The beautiful weather of the past weekend and the first of this week is predicted to come to an end. However, we had some very nice days and every day that we can get outside and enjoy, like those, is just one day closer to spring.

I like those days when it’s just cool enough to put on my chaps and a vest to ride my ol' horse without the sweat bees and insects being a bother. The fall colors are spectacular and one of the true wonders of God's creation, but enough is enough. We need the cold weather to control some undesirable weeds and insects, but I’m already looking forward to planting season and seeing things turning green again.

Get out and enjoy the pretty days so that you won’t get the “winter woes” so quickly next month. Enjoy the weather, the holidays, your families, and give thanks for our many blessings!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

