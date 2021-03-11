Shadow: The importance of angles to an angler

Many times we see a bit of structure or an object, like a stump or log, that we suspect would hold a big old bass. We cast to it as we drift past it but fail to get a strike. No one home, right? Maybe, maybe not. The angle that you presented the lure to that point of sanctuary or ambush point is critical to whether you entice a strike from the fish, especially in the early season when the fish are sluggish. Casting angles are very important to successful angling.

Whether the stump is serving as a “sanctuary” or an “ambush point” makes a big difference in how likely the bass is to strike your lure. If it’s an ambush point for a predatory bass he will be more aggressive and more likely to charge out to attack the lure than if the spot is providing a sanctuary for a bass that has it’s tummy full and is not very aggressive. Logical, right?

Think of an example that I’ve used at dozens of seminars and classes. If your old house cat is laying comfortably, taking a nap after having his kibbles and bits, he’s much less likely to want to play or eat than if he were hungry. However, if you’ll take a piece of string and tease him a bit he will eventually lose his cool and attack it.