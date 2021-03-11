Shadow: The importance of angles to an angler

Before starting on the "angles" discourse, let's reflect on the past week.
It's getting rainy now, but the previous days were beautiful. Sixty degrees and sunny caused me to hurry up and get some of my early spring projects done (or nearly done) before the rains came and before it’s time to get on the lake for some early spring bass fishing.
It’s very tough to get a bass to bite when the water temperature is below 50. At least it is for me. But that’s when I have caught some of my bigger fish also. I’d rather catch one whopper than a dozen small ones anyway. It’s patience that I lack sometimes at this time of year. It’s time to get a bunch of those spring projects done so that we can get to the lake for some angling.
I got my round pen (corral) finished with the help of some truckers and equipment operators helping haul in the limestone screenings that I substituted for sand. Jake Gilbert used his skid-steer and leveled it off beautifully.
An hour-long workout for my ole mare pretty well tromped it all up again but that’s what it’s for. I’ve got most of my log pile blocked up and split into usable firewood. The campers and backyard cooks have been frequenting my self-serve firewood kiosk and I must hurry to keep up the supply. Can’t let it cut into the fishing time though!
Most of us have heard fishermen referred to as “anglers.” Did you ever wonder why? I hope you’ve pondered this because that will make the following more interesting since I’m about to tell you.
There are some mixed theories as to the origin of the term and exactly how it evolved to the point where it is today, but most old fishermen and angler/professors agree on the basics of the similarities and differences.
The term angler (from angle) probably was from English sources and originated from the practice of taking a pin and bending it into an angle or a “hook” in early line-and-pole fishing days. So angling is fishing by means of using an “angle” (fish hook). The hook is usually attached to a line and pole or fishing rod/reel combination. Normally the hook is baited or a lure is attached. Recreational and sport fishermen and those who fish for small quantities are anglers.
Fishermen are those folks who intend to catch large quantities of fish usually by means other than rods/reels, etc. They usually use large boats and nets or other methods which result in larger quantities of catch. Those who fish for quantities of fish with bank poles or trot lines that contain multiples of hooks would be fishermen.
A fisherman could also be an angler and an angler could also be a fisherman, but probably not at the same time and with the same equipment or the same purposes.
Now it’s time to move on to the actual reason for this article. There’s more to “angles” than might be indicated by the above description. For these examples, I usually refer to bass fishing since I’m an addicted bass angler, but the same principles relate to many other species.
Many times we see a bit of structure or an object, like a stump or log, that we suspect would hold a big old bass. We cast to it as we drift past it but fail to get a strike. No one home, right? Maybe, maybe not. The angle that you presented the lure to that point of sanctuary or ambush point is critical to whether you entice a strike from the fish, especially in the early season when the fish are sluggish. Casting angles are very important to successful angling.
Whether the stump is serving as a “sanctuary” or an “ambush point” makes a big difference in how likely the bass is to strike your lure. If it’s an ambush point for a predatory bass he will be more aggressive and more likely to charge out to attack the lure than if the spot is providing a sanctuary for a bass that has it’s tummy full and is not very aggressive. Logical, right?
Think of an example that I’ve used at dozens of seminars and classes. If your old house cat is laying comfortably, taking a nap after having his kibbles and bits, he’s much less likely to want to play or eat than if he were hungry. However, if you’ll take a piece of string and tease him a bit he will eventually lose his cool and attack it.
You may have to drag the string past him repeatedly and at different angles, but done properly he will make a pass at it. The same principle works on the fish. Change your casting angles and cast repeatedly to a spot that looks good rather than casting at random spots. Work your presentation from upstream and downstream. From up wind and downwind. From shallow to deep and from deep to shallow.
I had a good example of this on Rend Lake one time when Rosalie and I were hiding from the wind and fishing a bank that contained rip-rap, cattails and little pockets along the bank. It had proved to be a day when getting a bite of any type was a problem. Being in the front of the boat, I had first opportunity at the spots as we drifted along but I could not elicit a strike and was a bit dejected when both Rosie and her fishing rod squealed.
Removing this fish proved to be a bit tricky since she managed to put one of the crankbait hooks clear through her finger. Since the hook went clear through and out the other side, I offered to either cut off the hook or cut off her finger. She has no sense of humor with a hook in her finger!
After little thought she opted for cutting off the hook and we were back to fishing. Shortly later she caught her second fish and then a third one. Am I not a good guide?? I hadn’t caught a fish.
The reason for her success lies in the angles she had at the pockets in the bank and in the cattails, plus her casting accuracy. I was fishing ahead of the boat and retrieving with the wind where she was casting into the wind/current and retrieving the lure in the manner that a baitfish would be traveling. Shortly thereafter I took her to breakfast and back home before she made me look even worse. She caught the first fish, the largest fish, and the most fish! I even put that in print!
Parting thought
Someone said: A fisherman is a jerk on one end of the line waiting for a jerk on the other end!
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.